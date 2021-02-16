WWE Raw Star Reportedly Injured During Six-Man Tag Match

✖

A six-man tag match involving Riddle, The Lucha House Party and The Hurt Business on this week's Monday Night Raw resulted in an injury, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. MVP, the group's leader and mouthpiece, seemed to suffer a knee injury late in the bout and had to be helped to the back by his tag partners afterward. There's no word yet on the severity of the injury, but Porter appeared on Raw Talk after the show on crutches.

"I don't know how serious it was, he either took, I don't think it was from this, he either took a bump off the apron and landed on his feet then he gets into the ring, it seems like he was walking in the ring and his knee just went out," Meltzer said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "It didn't play into the match, he was limping...they were helping him to the back when the camera was off, but when the camera was on, he was trying to walk on his own and gut it out and not sell it.

"It was very similar, remember when Kevin Nash tore his quad? Yeah, it was a very similar look, you know you just take a step and all of a sudden boom," he continued. "I don't know for sure if it was a knee, but he was limping pretty bad. He's hurt, but I don't know the extent of the injury. I don't know if it's serious or just tweaked it, but he got hurt in the latter stages of the match."

Porter made his surprise return to the company at the 2020 Royal Rumble and initially planned to work as a backstage producer. But he quickly became a consistent onscreen presence by doubling as a manager and a wrestler, first by working with Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink and later with Lashley.

