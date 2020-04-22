WWE Announces Released Superstar Will Appear on This Week's "The Bump"

✖

The WWE Universe has been in the midst of a tumultuous time due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and although the company was labeled an essential business in Florida, that didn't save it from the fact that some devastating cuts needed to be made. Over the last week, WWE has released several major Superstars from their contracts and it has sent waves through their colleagues and fans all over. But the timing of these cuts is leaving a few awkward moments in the schedule one of the Superstars is still scheduled to appear on one of WWE's side programs, The Bump.

Drave Maverick, one of the many Superstars who were released from their contracts as a result of the cuts, announced on Twitter that he's scheduled to appear on WWE's The Bump on the WWE Network, tomorrow April 22nd at 10AM EST. This has notably left many fans confused considering Maverick's emotional message following the releases.

In a tearful message to fans following his release, Maverick noted how he was still scheduled to participate in the NXT Cruiserweight title tournament, and his appearance on The Bump is most likely in the same vein of final projects as a part of the WWE that were still on the calendar before his release.

As for being able to participate in that final match, Maverick said the following, "I'm very fortunate that I still get that, other people won't get that. But if these are the last matches I have, I just want everyone watching at home to know you'll have my all. You'll have everything. It's not about a title anymore, it's about my life. It's about feeding my family, paying my bills. So if I don't make an impression, if I don't win, that's it for me."

Maverick wasn't the only notable WWE Superstar, producer, or staff member released during this time either. As the WWE continues its program in Florida amidst the coronavirus pandemic (which has also been mired with controversy), there might be more unfortunate coincidences like this. Maverick clearly had pride in his work with the company, and at least this will also give fans of the former Superstar another chance to show their love for him while he's still part of the company's projects. At the very least, hopefully it gives Maverick more time to bounce back from this.

