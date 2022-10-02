Roman Reigns Comments on His Viral Microphone Catch From WWE SummerSlam 2022

Roman Reigns was able to go viral at the 2022 SummerSlam pay-per-view before his match with Brock Lesnar even started, as "The Tribal Chief" was able to casually make a one-handed grab after Brock Lesnar tossed him a microphone while standing on top of a tractor outside the ring. The moment was perfectly captured by WWE's cameras, though Reigns didn't call attention to it at the time. But in his recent appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, the moment was finally brought up.

"Boys got hands. I played baseball, I'm right-handed, caught with my left. He threw it right to my hand, but I catch good with my hand because of baseball. He threw it right there, I gave him a little wink," Reigns said."...If I drop it, then I'm just the bad guy who dropped it and I'm just not cool in that moment. I'm just staying on him, hoping they're not shooting that."

It was that same podcast episode that led to Paul smack-talking Reigns, setting the stage for an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between the two at Crown Jewel coming up on Nov. 5. Reigns has been laying in the insults on the YouTuber ever since.

"When I'm sitting on the same stage and I hear some of that dumb shit spewed out [from Logan], of course, it's going to anger me, and things are going to pop off. At the same time, before he came here, no disrespect, I didn't know who he was. I'm not a 15-year-old little girl. I don't watch Logan Paul or any of the Paul/YouTube vlog people. That's not what I do," he told SecondsOut shortly after the match was confirmed "So I don't have any problems with him not watching me, because he was busy doing what he does and that's videotaping himself doing God-knows-what. So go videotape yourself doing God-knows-what and leave the true sports entertainment, the professional wrestling, to people like me, and there's nobody like me."

