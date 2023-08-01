WWE's Roman Reigns Makes His Picks to Win Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

Roman Reigns appeared on ESPN's First Take on Tuesday morning and, after hyping up his title bout with Jey Uso this Saturday at SummerSlam, decided to take a note out of Stephen A. Smith's playbook and pick the top five NFL teams most likely to win Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024. His picks consisted of the San Francisco 49ers (his favorite team), the Kansas City Chiefs (the reigning Super Bowl Champions), the Philadelphia Eagles (the reigning NFC Conference Champions) and two top AFC contenders in the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. Smith and Marcus Spears took a few shots at the list before Paul Heyman proclaimed the NFL is predetermined.

Reigns' football career saw him play at Georgia Tech as a three-year starter. He went undrafted in the 2007 NFL draft and briefly signed with the Minnesota Vikings, though his leukemia diagnosis resulted in him getting released. He'd later sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars but would be cut from the roster days before the start of the season. Reigns would then retire from football after playing for the Edmonton Eskimos in the Canadian Football League and would sign with WWE in 2010.

Roman Reigns on Why His Universal Championship Matters More Than the WWE Championship

During his First Take appearance, Reigns proclaimed that his Universal Championship title matters more to him than the WWE Championship. Paul Heyman credited Reigns with making the Universal title matter more in the WWE despite the WWE Championship having a decades-old lineage.

"Roman Reigns becomes the universal heavyweight champion and everybody forgets about the WWE title and this becomes the title in WWE," Heyman said. "This becomes the premier attraction. This becomes the Super Bowl ring. This becomes what Tom Brady is after. And we don't have to give half to Gisele (Bundchen)'s attorneys. This is what the title becomes in WWE. Roman Reigns looks over and he says, wow, I want them both. I'm the Tribal Chief. I want the history and I want the future. What does he do? He merges the two championships."

"Just so we were clear that that's my baby right there," Reigns said, pointing to the Universal Championship. "I did that. I made that and then I took that (the WWE Championship) and made it what it is."

Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and his position of "Tribal Chief" against Jey Uso this Saturday at SummerSlam. Stay tuned for full coverage of the show!