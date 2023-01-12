Former WWE Champion, Other Stars Reportedly Set to Return at Royal Rumble 2023

WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view is a little over two weeks away and rumors are already spreading about what surprises might be in store for the annual event. It was previously reported that Edge would be back on TV for the first time since losing to Finn Balor at Extreme Rules to build up to a rematch with Balor inside Hell in a Cell at the Rumble. However, there's been no signs of that match being added to the card and the former WWE Champion is still working on the filming on the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. PWInsider's latest report still mentions Edge being penciled in for the show, so there's a good chance he'll be in the Men's Rumble rather than a singles match.

That last bout between Edge and Balor ended with Edge being forced to say I Quit while The Judgement Day threatened to batter Beth Phoenix in the head with a Con-Chair-To. The villainous group did it anyway even after the WWE Hall of Famer relented. PWInsider's report also mentions Phoenix is booked for the Women's Rumble.

Two other names reportedly booked for the show are Doudrop and Logan Paul. The former has been out of action due to illness, while the latter should be ready to go as long as his knee has fully recovered. Paul initially claimed to have torn his meniscus, MCL and possibly his ACL during his match with Roman Reigns at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view last November. However, he has since stated the injury was not nearly as serious as initially believed.

"As everyone knows, I ended up tearing my knee, and I actually told my manager during the match," Paul said on a vlog in late November. "What was I going to do, stop? No, everyone was looking at me and I still had a five-star frog splash to hit."

Ever since his match with Reigns, Paul has been openly campaigning for a match with John Cena. The 16-time world champion is expected to be back in action at WrestleMania 39, so that's entirely possible.

"That's my dream. I've proven the model twice now. I've proven the model of; a headstrong capable internet kid vs. a GOAT, a top-tier industry leader. Floyd (Mayweather). That worked. Generated $65-70 million dollars. Reigns. Crown Jewel became the number one most-viewed international pay-per-view event WWE has ever had. I've done it twice. The reason is, when I'm paired with a legend, a top-tier industry leader, the model works. After Crown Jewel, John Cena posted me on his Instagram and then I saw an article saying he's looking for an opponent at WrestleMania. I favorited it, responded with the eyes. Truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, 'do you want to break the internet again?' That's a dream match. WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. That'd be crazy," Paul said.