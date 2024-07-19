WWE SuperCard Street Fighter 6 Crossover: Unlockables, Tournament Details, Akuma, and More

The worlds of WWE and Street Fighter 6 are colliding in a new crossover event for WWE SuperCard, and we’ve got everything you need to know to get the most out of it. The new limited event will bring a host of Street Fighter 6 characters to the game with slick new cards that you can add to your collection after defeating them a set number of times, and the cards look amazing. That’s not all though, as if you complete one of the new modes you can unlock a limited edition Akuma card. There’s more though, as you will also have the ability to unlock special Xavier Woods, Rey Mysterio, and Zelina Vega Street Fighter 6 crossover cards and special equipment cards, and we’ve collected everything you need to know about the event and how to unlock everything right here.

The Lineup

There are 14 unique Street Fighter 6 cards that can be unlocked in total, and the roster includes E. Honda, Luke, Rashid, Sammy, Guile, Zangeif, Dhalsim, Jamie, Juri, Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Blanka, and Akuma. There are also Street Fighter 6 Equipment Cards that can be unlocked for Ken and Juri, but there are also three other limited cards you can get as part of the event. Those are special WWE Street Fighter 6 Crossover Cards, featuring special Street Fighter versions of Zelina Vega, Xavier Woods, and Rey Mysterio.

Unlocking the Roster

There are a few ways to unlock the crossover cards, but one of the biggest ways to unlock the Street Fighter 6 cards is through the Tournament Mode. In Tournament Mode you’ll go up against one of three randomly selected Street Fighter characters, and then once your opponent is chosen you will have two battles with other Superstar cards. You’ll need to win at least one of those battles to move onto the 3rd round to face the Street Fighter character, and if you win a certain amount of times you will unlock the card.

The trick is that the battles aren’t just based on your stats. A big portion of the fight comes down to creating a combo, so along with your card’s stats you’ll have four alignment cards from your Combo Deck to use. There are four different combo boosts that you can activate, so it will just depend on which Alignment cards you have available in regard to the amount of attack boost you activate in that battle.

Car Battles

When you win a battle in Tournament Mode, you will unlock a token to participate in the Car Battle Mode, which homages the classic car stages from Street Fighter. There are two ways to affect the damage you dish out to the car. The first screen shows you all of the Street Fighter characters and you will hit the button to randomly select one, but if you happen to land on a character you’ve beat, the damage boost will be higher depending on the amount of times you’ve beaten them in Tournament Mode.

Then there’s a second screen that allows you to raise your damage multiplier further, as you’ll hit the button to randomly select a number from the Boost Bar, and these range from 10x to 20x. Once those are all selected, you can smash the button to damage the car for a few seconds, and after completely destroying a card you will get a new milestone reward. There are 12 vehicles in total, and once all are completed you will unlock the Limited Akuma card.

You can also unlock the WWE Superstar Crossover cards by accessing the Bunches-o-Punches mini-game that refreshes every day. The first punch is free after a refresh, and you can access a second and third punch for extra tokens. Mysterio, Vega, and Woods can be found this way, but there are also Equipment cards you can unlock from either the Daily Streak website or through the Rarity Draft Board. There is also a quest that starts on July 24th where you can earn more Street Fighter rewards, so you will want to keep an eye out for that.

That should be everything you need to know to start collecting new cards, and you can check out an up-close look at some of the cards in the crossover on the next slide. WWE SuperCard is available for both iOS and Android devices.

WWE Street Fighter 6 Crossover Art

Ken

WWE SuperCard’s Street Fighter 6 Ken card

Luke

WWE SuperCard’s Street Fighter 6 Luke card

Juri

WWE SuperCard’s Street Fighter 6 Juri card

Chun-Li

WWE SuperCard’s Street Fighter 6 Chun-Li card

All Street Fighter Cards