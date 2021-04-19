WWE Editing Out Memorable Moments From WrestleMania 37 Replay

✖

WWE fans will recall the chaotic scene in the first hour of WrestleMania 37 Night One last week when, due to the thunderstorms in Tampa, the show was forced to take a roughly 30-minute rain delay after Vince McMahon's introduction and Bebe Rexha's rendition of "America The Beautiful." The company chose to fill that time by cutting backstage to various wrestlers and having them deliver unscripted promos, leading to monologues from stars like Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Shane McMahon, The New Day and Kevin Owens. Those promos can still be scene if you try to watch the replay on Peacock. But for the WWE fans outside of the United States who still use the WWE Network, they've been removed.

Inside The Ropes' Gary Cassidy also pointed out that Mandy Rose's slip on the entrance ramp later in the night was also cut out. The incident went viral during the show and was even turned into an angle with Nia Jax two days later on Raw.

WWE has edited #WrestleMania Night 1 on the WWE Network to remove the rain delays. The start now sees Vince McMahon and the roster welcome fans back, Bebe Rexha perform America The Beautiful, the production intro, then it cuts to Titus O'Neil & Hulk Hogan's first appearance. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) April 19, 2021

The show managed to continue uninterrupted after the initial delay. The second night managed to avoid any weather issues, even though it rained heavily throughout the afternoon in Tampa.

This news comes weeks after both NBCUniversal and WWE confirmed that Peacock would be combing through WWE's library and removing an overtly offensive material. So far the only things fans have found to be removed are instances where wrestlers were in blackface.

Check out the full results from WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre

Cesaro def. Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles & Omos def. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest def. The Miz and John Morrison

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Sasha Banks

Night Two