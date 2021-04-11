WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two Opening Match Confirmed

✖

Night Two of WrestleMania 37 kicks off at 8 p.m. eastern inside Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night, and the event's kickoff panel confirmed an hour before the show that Randy Orton vs. The Fiend will serve as the show's opener. It's still unclear whether or not this match will have some sort of cinematic aspect behind it like the Firefly Fun House or the pre-taped matches like the Firefly Inferno Match or Orton vs. Alexa Bliss at Fastlane.

The show will wrap with the WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns, Royal Rumble winner Edge and Daniel Bryan.

Randy Orton vs The Fiend open the show in 1 hour #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/bTU8mmDrxk — FabiShow (@fabien_fichaux) April 11, 2021

Ever since Orton burned The Fiend alive at the TLC pay-per-view in December he's been tortured on a weekly basis by Alexa Bliss, who eventually resurrected Wyatt with a new, deformed look. Bliss talked about how much fun she's been having with the new character in an interview with ComicBook this week.

"There's been a lot of buildup between The Fiend, Randy, and myself, now that I've been involved in all of this. And I feel like all of it's going to come to a head at WrestleMania," Bliss said. "There's a lot of history there. There's a lot of, I like to say karma that is due for Randy, because he did set The Fiend on fire, but I'm very excited to see how it goes, especially with having our first live crowd in over a year. I'm really excited about that. And I just think that with the live crowd being there, the energy is just going to be out of control. And I'm very excited for that."

"I've been saying the last few weeks that this has been the most creative storyline I've ever been in and the most fun, because there are no real restrictions right now as to what we can do. And between me, Bray and Randy, just throwing out all these ideas, it's like nothing is off-limits and that's what's so fun about it," she later added. "And I love portraying characters and I love doing stuff that's out of the box, and completely different."

Here's the full card for tonight's show: