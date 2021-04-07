WWE's Sami Zayn Crosses Paths with Logan and Jake Paul Before WrestleMania 37

✖

WWE's Sami Zayn has crossed paths with both Logan and Jake Paul before WrestleMania 37! Ever since Sami Zayn returned to WWE Friday Night SmackDown, one of his biggest stories has been how he has felt there was a conspiracy leading to the loss of his WWE Intercontinental Championship. Ever since, Zayn has been seen alongside his own camera crew as they have been filming a new

documentary" about Zayn's journey to reclaim his lost championship. As he approaches WrestleMania 37, he promises to premiere the first trailer for this new documentary.

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 37, Zayn brought Logan Paul into things by mentioning that his trailer was about to do the same kind of viewership numbers as the popular YouTube personality. This was then taken to the next level with Logan Paul's full appearance on Friday Night SmackDown, and now Zayn has pushed the envelope even further by approaching both Logan and his brother Jake at their gym. Check it out below:

Logan Paul has confirmed that he will be making an appearance at WrestleMania 37 with the following during an episode of his Impaulsive podcast, "Ready? Ready? Tampa, WWE. Miami, train with Jake. Back to Tampa for WrestleMania, WWE. Atlanta for Jake's fight. Maybe a little New York like in there for just for s*** and gigs. Puerto Rico, training to beat the best fighter." With Zayn confirmed for a match with Kevin Owens during WrestleMania 37's second night, we'll just have to wait and see how that shakes out.

The current card for WrestleMania 37 breaks down as such:

Night One

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships : The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

BraunStrowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two