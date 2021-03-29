WWE: The Most Bizarre Moments In Wrestlemania History

WrestleMania has long been considered the biggest event for the WWE, with the organization having two weekly shows, specials, and monthly pay-per-view events vying for the top of the food chain, and with WrestleMania 37 set to land next month, we decided that now is the time to explore some of its weirdest moments. From sumo matches to boxing exhibitions to insane promos, World Wrestling Entertainment hasn't been afraid to get strange when it wants to and it will definitely be interesting to see what moments this year might be able to vie for the crown. WrestleMania 37 is still looking to solidify its card, with many wondering what matches audiences will see for the WWE's big event. With the organization opening its doors to allow physical audiences to attend both nights of the extravaganza, it's clear that Vince McMahon and company are trying to create a very different event this year in comparison to 2020's event. What is your favorite bizarre moment in the history of WrestleMania? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.

WrestleMania XXI: The Big Show Vs Akebono, Aka The Sumo Match To start things off, we dive into a match that doesn't even involve wrestling, where the Big Show's character challenges the Sumo Champion of the time, Akebono, to a Sumo match that lasted all of a minute and a half. Though they attempted to build up to this moment, the sheer oddity of seeing the Big Show strapping on Sumo attire to fight the world champion was almost too unbelievable. Big Show actually gave a quote to the outlet, Wrestling Inc, where he described the match as one of his most embarrassing moments in his career that took place during WrestleMania 21: "My sumo match versus Akebono, where I have 40 yards of silk crammed up my ass and it got down with water and tightened up. I would say that is probably the most embarrassing moment in wrestling. I don't have an embarrassing moment to tell you the truth. I mean personally I don't have any ego; I go out there and have fun. So if I'm making fun of myself, if I'm getting sprayed down by a septic truck by Eddie Guerrero, if I'm running around with a Mawashi, which is actually what that's called, the 40 yards of silk because it's literally 40 yards wrapped around and around and around. Whatever it is, I'm having fun with it. You know I think that's the thing that I would advise younger talent to do. Don't take yourself too seriously. Have fun and be in the moment because the crowd is going to have fun, you know. So if you have fun, the crowd has fun with you."

WrestleMania XV: The Terrible Brawl For All Boxing Match The Sumo Match between Big Show and Akebono might have been ridiculous, but at least it wasn't dangerous, as the match between Butterbean and Bart Gunn at WrestleMania 15 most certainly was. If you have yet to witness the Brawl For All episode of Vice's Dark Side of the Ring, the event took professional wrestlers in the WWE and tried to see what would happen if they were to box one another. The matches were disastrous and even injuring a few of the professional wrestlers. To cap off the disaster, WrestleMania 15 featured the "winner" of the tournament, Bart Gunn, fighting against an actual professional heavyweight in the monster, Butterbean. The match lasted around thirty seconds as Butterbean demolished his inexperienced opponent and proved how terrible of an idea Brawl For All was.

WrestleMania VI: The Ultimate Warrior Promo The match between Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan was the biggest draw for WrestleMania VI, but the battle wasn't the weird part of the event, but rather, the promo filmed by the Warrior was. The Ultimate Warrior was always passionate about his promos, but this cut definitely takes the cake for one of his most eccentric as he implores Hulk Hogan to crash the plane that he is traveling on after battling the plane's pilots. Needless to say, we are still scratching our heads over this one.

Wrestlemania XV: Big Boss Man Dies Maybe (Photo: WWE) WrestleMania 15 returns once again to the list with this bizarre "Hell In A Cell" match between Undertaker and Big Boss Man, wherein the Dead Man ends the match by literally hanging his opponent, seemingly killing the law enforcement officer. Needless to say, Big Boss Man was fine but it was still a bonkers moment as fans had truly believed that they had just witnessed a superstar being killed in front of their eyes.

WrestleMania IX: Doink Is Saved By Doink You can't even describe this match without falling into madness, as the match between Doink and Crush resulted in a second Doink emerging from the underworld below the ring. With the referee knocked out, nothing was stopping the two Doinks from assaulting Crush with a...mannequin arm, winning the clown wrestler the match. Needless to say, this match simply has to be seen to be believed as Doink alone is a strange enough concept without a second one making an appearance.

WrestleMania XII: Hollywood Backlot Brawl We can only imagine that this match was created by Roddy Piper's successful role in John Carpenter's They Live, which saw the professional wrestler turned Hollywood star battling against his best friend in an alleyway. In his "Hollywood Backlot Brawl", Piper faced off against Golddust and the match saw the make-up-wearing wrestler smash into Roddy with a car, leading into a car chase that would cap off the ridiculous match.