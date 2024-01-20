WWE's Cody Rhodes Says He's Going Back to Back at the Royal Rumble After SmackDown Goes Off Air

WWE's Cody Rhodes addresses recent news and reports and states he is going back to back at the Royal Rumble after SmackDown goes off the air

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown contained several implications for the Royal Rumble, and that carried through to after the show went off air. After a chaotic main event that featured Randy Orton delivering an RKO to Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes came out to the ring to talk to his hometown of Atlanta (via WrestlingNewsCo). Rhodes loved being back in his hometown but lamented the one issue of coming home, and that was coming home empty-handed. Rhodes then talked about all the news going around and what could happen and what will happen, but he said he is the right man for the job, and said he is going to go back to back at the Royal Rumble and bring a Championship back home to Atlanta.

Rhodes is likely referring to all the news surrounding who will battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, as The Rock's recent return has become a big talking point and question mark surrounding the show's main event. There's also the return of CM Punk throwing more mystery into the mix, but Rhodes is unphased.

Cody Rhodes commented on the WrestleMania rumors after SmackDown pic.twitter.com/J2i4AbhrKO — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) January 20, 2024

Rhodes started his promo by saying, "I've done a few silly things, but all of them were in the efforts to get this city, the town, the community that raised me something to remember. And when you're home, you share things you would only share at home. Here's one."

"There is only one thing that makes me tired of coming home. The only thing that makes me tired when coming home is coming home empty-handed. I think we need to change that," Rhodes said. "And I am not immune to all the news, everything that's happening. What will happen, what won't happen. All I can tell you is this. I'm the right man for the job. I'm the best man for the job. I'm heading to the Royal Rumble. I'm going to go back to back, and I'm going to bring a Championship back home to Atlanta!

Rhodes has remained steady in his goals, even when thrown into unexpected circumstances, like when he won the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at Fastlane with Jey Uso. When we asked him about what that win meant and how it might affect his ultimate goal, Rhodes was adamant that he wasn't flinching.

"I wish you had asked an easier question," Rhodes said. "I must say this. In regards to everything I do, what's in my mind and what I came back to do, the story specifically, not flinching. And there's a lot of reasons to flinch. I'm aware of everything that's going around, but I'm also aware of what happens when I go out there. I'm aware of what we [Jey Uso] did tonight, so not flinching. As far as the story is concerned, I don't know, ask Jey."

We'll have to wait and see what happens at the Rumble, but Rhodes is ready to repeat as the winner and earn his shot at Reigns. You can find the current card for the Rumble below.

Royal Rumble 2024

Men's Royal Rumble Match: Cody Rhodes vs CM Punk vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre vs TBD.

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Bayley vs Becky Lynch vs Nia Jax vs Bianca Belair vs TBD.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs AJ Styles vs Randy Orton vs LA Knight

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs Kevin Owens

