WWE's Reveals Battle Royal for SummerSlam

WWE's card for SummerSlam continues to grow, and tonight's episode of SmackDown added yet one more to the mix. During SmackDown WWE revealed that there would be a SummerSlam Battle Royal at the premium live event, and the most interesting wrinkle is that it will involve Superstars from both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown. An official list for the Battle Royal wasn't announced, but we do know two names that will likely be a part of it already in SmackDown Superstars LA Knight and Sheamus, as they've made it clear they want into the match.

After the announcement of the Battle Royal, Adam Pearce was shown talking about it backstage. He was approached by LA Knight, who took issues with not being included in the SummerSlam mix and wanted to be in the Battle Royal. Then Sheamus and the rest of the Brawling Brutes approached Pearce, and soon they were taking some shots at Knight and using his trademark Yeah. Sheamus also expressed interest in wanting to be in the Battle Royal. Pearced seems to consider their request, but before that happens he booked Knight in a match against Sheamus next week on SmackDown.

Fans are hopeful that Knight will have some sort of role to play at SummerSlam, especially after coming so close to becoming the Money in the Bank winner. There's been no prize announced for the winner of the Battle Royal, but hopefully, some sort of reward is attached next week.

While the fans are loving Knight, Sheamus clearly isn't a fan, and neither is Logan Paul. Paul revealed his opinion on Knight on a recent episode of his Impaulsive podcast, saying he hates that fans love him. Paul's also not a fan of how the fans feel Knight speaks for them and how they appreciate that he's earned this spotlight.

"I see LA Knight coming into the WWE. They love him. I hate that they love him. They hate me and they hate that I hate him. We have a little bit of a thing. I was in his face and it felt a little real. I don't think he gets my thing that well, and neither does the WWE Universe. He sort of speaks for them and they appreciate the time and the fact that he's earned it. I get that, and I would love to take all of that away from him in one night," Paul said "h/t Fightful).

Up next for WWE is SummerSlam, and you can find the official card below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat)

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

WWE Women's Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair (Triple Threat Match)

Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

SummerSlam streams live on Peacock on Saturday, August 5th.

