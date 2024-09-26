WWE's SummerSlam 2025 Reveal Teases Cardi B, Bianca Belair Collab

WWE SummerSlam will become a two-night event for the foreseeable future starting with 2025's SummerSlam in New Jersey, which is huge news in and of itself, but it might not be the biggest news of the day. WWE's official announcement was accompanied by a new video featuring The EST Bianca Belair, and the video begins with Belair getting a call from none other than Cardi B. Cardi B tells Belair all about the big news with next year's SummerSlam, and now one has to wonder if this is setting up a long-awaited appearance by Cardi B in WWE. You can check out the full video below.

Long Awaited Debut

Not only does the video feature Cardi and Bianca, but it also features Cardi's track all throughout. Perhaps this also means that Cardi B will end up having the official song of SummerSlam. While we wait for any confirmation of that to happen, Cardi posted the video with the caption, "Here's to the Streets.. and to my girl @BiancaBelairWWE! SummerSlam. 2Nights. MetLife Stadium. August 2nd and 3rd 🥊 @WWE #SUMMERSLAM"



A WWE and Cardi B team-up has been talked about for a while by fans, and at one point it seemed like it might actually happen thanks to some social media exchanges between Cardi B and Lacey Evans. That never came to fruition, but with Cardi B being involved in the video announcement and it being one of WWE's biggest events of the year, perhaps now is the time it will finally happen.

SummerSlam in Jersey

Following the lead of WrestleMania, SummerSlam will start to be a two-night event beginning with 2025's edition at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The event will take place on Saturday, August 2nd, and Sunday, August 3rd, and will be following up the 2024 SummerSlam that generated the largest gate of any event outside of WrestleMania in WWE history.



"New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the entire NJSEA team have been phenomenal partners, hosting several major UFC events in recent years including the record-breaking UFC 302 in June," said Peter Dropick, TKO Executive Vice President of Event Development and Operations. "We're excited to bring WWE back to New Jersey in a major way with the first-ever two-night SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium."

Do you think we'll see Cardi B making her WWE debut at SummerSlam? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!