WWE’s Tony D’Angelo and The Family Get Brutal Payback in Huge NXT Halloween Havoc Win

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc got things started with the battle for the North American Championship between The Don Tony D’Angelo and Oba Femi, and it was just as physical and brutal as you would expect from a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match. It wasn’t long before the ring was littered with weapons, including chairs, crowbars, and obviously ladder, but things really took a turn when Femi tied D’Angelo’s hand to the bottom rope with a zip tie. The Family would come out and attack, but then Rizzo was followed by Femi, and it looked like he was going to attack her when D’Angelo got free and speared him off the ring and through a ladder. It was a crazy moment, and that was followed by The Family all getting in on the payback with a Shatter Machine and a crash through a table to finally get the win.

A Battle of Power

The action started before the bell even hit, and it didn’t take long for weapons to hit the ring either. D’Angelo slammed Femi through the barricade, but Femi was able to halt the use of the ladder. Femi threw a few chairs into the ring but got one of them thrown into the side of his head, only for Femi to slam one into D’Angelo’s shoulder.

Then Femi slammed D’Angelo onto a chair and went for the pinfall, but D’Angelo quickly kicked out. Femi then set a ladder in the corner and slammed a chair into D’Angelo’s back, followed by bringing down a chair onto D’Angelo’s neck and stomach. D’Angelo then got thrown at full speed into the corner ladder, and at this point Femi was in full control of the match.

D’Angelo stopped the attack by kicking the ladder into Femi, but then got slammed onto the ring apron and thrown back into the ring. Femi then lifted D’Angelo high and slammed him down into the ladder once again, and that was followed by the emergence of a ladder, much to the crowd’s delight. Femi propped up a table in the corner and then went to drive D’Angelo into it, but The Don managed to stop short, only to get hit with an uppercut and sent right through it.

Femi went for the pin but D’Angelo got his shoulder up at 2 and a half. Femi picked up a crowbar and went to work but D’Angelo blocked him with a chair. Femi kicked D’Angelo down and then pulled the crowbar against D’Angelo’s face, but all that still wasn’t enough for a pin. Femi stomped on the Champ and then went to work again with the crowbar. Femi went for a powerbomb but D’Angelo picked him up and threw him over. Then D’Angelo hit Femi with several chair shots before slamming him down onto a chair and then following up with a spinebuster. Femi was still able to kick out at 2 though, and D’Angelo went and got a table from underneath the ring.

The Family Returns

D’Angelo slid the table into the ring and set it up, but then Femi picked up D’Angelo and threw him into the air. D’Angelo came down awkwardly and grabbed his knee, and Femi was able to get to his feet and go for some zip ties. Femi tied D’Angelo’s hand to the bottom rope, and that’s when The Family came out. Adrianna went to D’Angelo to cut the ties, but Femi approached her in the ring.

Rizzo backed up as D’Angelo screamed at Femi, but Femi followed her out of the ring. Rizzo grabbed a crowbar but Femi grabbed it from her, and that’s when D’Angelo got free and speared Femi through the ropes, causing him to slam through a ladder on the outside.

D’Angelo then got hit with a monster clothesline and a Fall From Grace, but D’Angelo got his shoulder up right before the 3 count on the pin. That’s when The Family retaliated, with Rizzo hitting an uppercut and then Stacks and Crusifino hitting Femi with a Shatter Machine. D’Angelo would seal the deal and slam Femi through a table and getting the pin and the win. The Don still rules NXT as North American Champion.

