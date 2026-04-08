Black Clover Is Going to End & Fans Need to Be Ready

Black Clover has been working through the final arc of its story for the past few years, but it seems like fans need to be ready for its imminent end coming much sooner than you might realize. Yuki Tabata surprised fans everywhere when Black Clover left the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and shifted over to a new quarterly release schedule for the manga moving forward. This has been going on for three years at this point, but it seems like the series truly is ready to end in 2026.

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Black Clover ” with a new edition of Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine this May, and while this has been the case for the last few updates through the past year, this one really does seem like it’s going to be the grand finale. With a new season of the anime already in the works for a release later this year, and some big plans for the manga’s Spring 2026 update, this just might be the actual final chapter of the manga overall.

Black Clover Might End in May 2026

courtesy of Shueisha

Black Clover has confirmed that it’s going to return with a new update on May 1st in Japan, but there are some notable differences with this update compared to what has been seen in the past year. Not only is it not confirmed to be multiple chapters much like the previous updates (compared to the other “Super Climax” updates seen before), but it’s also going to be releasing with a special interview feature Asta voice actor Gakuto Kajiwara. That’s the kind of surprise that will fit best with the manga’s actual finale rather than just another update.

But what ultimately makes this seem like the finale is that the story is pretty much over. Although there are clearly a few more major storylines and threads that Black Clover needs to wrap up before it can come to an end, the actual main story has completed with Lucius Zogratis’ defeat earlier this year. This update is likely going to serve as the final button for the story, but there’s always a hope that the series will get to return with an epilogue later this Summer.

How Will Black Clover End?

Courtesy of Shueisha

With Black Clover returning for a new season of the anime likely this Fall, it means the manga is likely going to end before this point. Either the series is going to end with this release coming this May, or it will be official this Summer (perhaps with a final battle settling Asta and Yuno’s ultimate rivalry). Whatever way it ultimately shakes out, it’s going to be yet another major franchise that will be ending its run after a lengthy time with Shueisha’s various Jump magazines But there’s also a hope that the ending is going to be much better received than some other recent finales.

Black Clover had been doing well for the final arc thus far thanks to its new seasonal release schedule with Jump GIGA, but the past year the series seemed to be speeding through what could have been massive developments that had years worth of build up around them. All so that it could end within this perfect timeframe before the anime returns with new episodes. It’s time to get ready for the grand finale, and make sure to catch up with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service.

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