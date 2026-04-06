Black Clover Confirms Special Surprise Release for Grand Finale

Black Clover is closer than ever to the series’ grand finale, and Shueisha has confirmed that there’s going to be a much bigger surprise to come with the next (and potentially) final update from the manga coming later this Spring. Black Clover has been working through the final arc of its manga run ever since Yuki Tabata shifted over to a new quarterly release schedule back in 2023. But after all this time and tons of fierce battles, it seems like the manga is set to finally come to its end this Spring.

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Black Clover officially ended the final battle against Lucius Zogratis and his Paladins with its previous update earlier this year, and it really didn’t seem like much was left within the “Super Climax” it had kicked off with the past few updates. But with a new release set for later this May, Black Clover has revealed it’s got a big release coming with the next update with a special interview with Asta’s voice actor Gakuto Fujiwara and more. This likely means Black Clover‘s next update is the last.

Courtesy of Shueisha

Black Clover will be returning for its “Super Climax” with the next issue of Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine on May 1st, but has yet to confirm how many chapters it might feature along with the update. Although the manga has technically , this really seems like it’s going to be the final update for the series as Shueisha has also revealed that it will include cover pages, and a special interview with Tabata and Fujiwara.

This is something that Jump GIGA has not done with any of the previous Black Clover releases, and likely indicates that Tabata is ready to bring the story to an end with this next update coming this May. Without a confirmed multiple chapter count like teased with prior seasonal updates, this might just be a single extended chapter wrapping up the final epilogue for the story. Given everything that still seems to be up in the air, this definitely comes as a surprise to long time fans.

Black Clover Likely to End in May 2026

Courtesy of Shueisha

Black Clover has been speeding toward this grand finale over the last year especially as it seemed to breeze past some huge developments in the final war. But while this meant that the fights all could come to their respective ends, it’s leaving a feeling that something is still missing from the series as it ends. If this truly is going to be the final release of the series, it might leave fans feeling unfulfilled like other Shonen Jump finales that we’ve already gotten this year.

It’s a shame if that’s the case as Black Clover’s final arc has been nothing but improvements over the original run of the series. The quarterly release schedule has been much easier on Tabata than the previous weekly one, and it’s resulted in cooler art, more content overall, and impressive scale. But as the series started speeding through its developments, it’s hard not to shake the feeling that it’s still ending too soon.

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