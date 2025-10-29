Black Clover Returns With Massive Fall 2025 Update (& Kicks Off Its Final Climax)

Black Clover has returned for a massive new update this Fall, and with it has kicked off the final climax of the manga overall. Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover is in the midst of its final arc as Asta and the rest of the Clover Kingdom are now facing off against Lucius Zogratis, and the most recent update from earlier this Summer had sparked the final fight against the powerful Paladin himself. But Asta had been trying to get back to the battlefield after taking a fatal wound, and thankfully came back to action stronger than he had ever been before.

Black Clover has now returned this Fall with the newest issue of Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine, and with it has dropped three new chapters taking the final battle even further. As it speeds through these events and towards the end of the fight against Lucius, it’s now clearer than ever that the series is in the midst of its final climax. In fact, the next issue of Jump GIGA is already teasing that the “Super Climax” of the series will be kicking off with its next entry coming in the Winter 2026 issue.

Black Clover Readies for Its Super Climax

Courtesy of Shueisha

Black Clover has returned for Chapters 384 through 386 as Asta comes back to the battle. After being saved by Mimosa in the previous chapters, Asta has thankfully healed back up to full strength and was able to join Yuno’s side and keep the fight going. There are all sorts of other successes through the battlefield as well as other Magic Knights start to make way against the Paladins. Lots of new forms and abilities are revealed for the first time, and it’s clearer than ever that the series really is preparing to come to an end.

Black Clover’s final arc will begin its “Super Climax” with the next issue of Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine coming sometime in January most likely, but a concrete release date or window has yet to be announced as of this time. It will likely feature another multiple chapter update officially ending the fight against Lucius as the newest entry sees Asta and Yuno growing stronger than ever before as they launch what also looks to be like the final strike from the duo as they prepare to defeat the villain once and for all.

Black Clover Is Likely Ending Next Year

Courtesy of Shueisha

This all means that Black Clover truly is likely going to end in 2026. The speed of the newest update this Fall really does go through what feel like monumental moments in the span of a single page. Despite this series also seeming to have a lot in needed to wrap up before it all comes to an end, and potentially having as much time as it would need for an official epilogue, Black Clover is starting to seem like it really wants to end. But this makes sense considering the state of the franchise.

Black Clover is also gearing up to return with a new season of the anime, and while there’s no release window yet, a new anime means that there’s enough material and time for it to adapt unlike before. With the series entering its “Super Climax” next year, it’s likely going to end right in time for the anime to pick up from where it all left off back in 2021. It’s time to get ready for its grand finale folks.

