Naruto Finally Reveals Sarada’s True Feelings for Boruto

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is now continuing through a new phase of the fight against the Divine Trees, and emotions are running hotter than ever as Sarada Uchiha has finally revealed her true feelings for Boruto Uzumaki. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been intense thus far as the manga’s latest chapters have not only continued to show off the Divine Trees’ mysterious powers, but have also revealed how little Boruto and the others can currently do to actually stop them. But as the series continues, there’s all sorts of other character drama that’s going to be explored in the future as well.

The dynamic between Boruto and Sarada has been one of the more interesting to see develop through the Naruto sequel series thus far, and it has been especially moving forward ever since Boruto: Two Blue Vortex had introduced a three year time skip that had split up the pair. It’s led to Sarada thinking more about how she feels about Boruto himself, and the newest chapter of the series has now moved it all forward as she has fully confessed that she likes Boruto in that romantic sense as well.

Sarada Falls in Love With Boruto

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 25 sees Boruto successfully rescue Team 7 from Jura and the other Divine Trees, and in the wake that followed Sarada finally decides to get some things off of her chest. Sumire had previously asked her about what she felt about Boruto when she fully revealed her own romantic feelings towards him, but Sarada didn’t know where she stood at that time. But after everything that has happened, Sarada now more understands herself and fully confesses to Sumire that she indeed likes Boruto as well as she’s put it all into a new kind of perspective.

It’s here that she apologizes to Sumire that she felt like a coward for running from her own feelings. She felt like she was hiding from the truth that was in front of her, and that truth was that she liked Boruto just as much as Sumire does. She didn’t really like him that way before, but over the years has since started thinking about him more and more. She’s come to realize that for as much as she thought about him, it’s in a way that she believes that she can fully support him in a way that would help her grow as a person as well.

Boruto Sparks A New Naruto Love Triangle

With Sarada’s confession at this time, this now officially sparks a major love triangle for her and Sumire. It’s yet to be revealed whether or not Boruto actually will reciprocate any of their feelings, but the two of them are forming a rivalry either way. Sarada and Sumire have decided to no longer hold their feelings back, and now it’s clearer than ever why the series had them as the two only characters who were able to avoid Eida’s omniscience powers.

It’s yet to be narratively explained why the two were able to escape Eida rewriting the Hidden Leaf Village’s memories considering it was such a massive power, but on a writing level it’s clear the decision was made so that Sarada and Sumire could further this romantic struggle even further. But as of now, there are even more questions to ask about all of these young ninja’s futures moving forward.