Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Is Coming to Netflix This July (But Not for Everyone)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is also coming to Netflix later this month, but there’s a catch in who will be able to catch it on that platform. Demon Slayer took over theaters last year with the first film in a new trilogy adapting the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series, but it’s been a long year since. Because it had done so well in theaters across Japan, it remained in theaters for nine long months. That meant it wasn’t available to watch in any other format.

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle took the stage during the Anime Expo 2026 weekend, and confirmed its streaming plans for the film a year after its first debut. It was also announced that the film will be coming to Netflix on July 28th, but unfortunately it’s only going to be available on the platform for fans in regions across Asia excluding excluding Japan, Mainland China, and India. For everyone else, it’s going to be available with Crunchyroll.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Confirms Netflix Release for Asia

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be coming to Netflix on July 28th for select regions in Asia only, but it’s going to be much more widely available for fans in other territories with Crunchyroll. The film will be making its streaming debut with Crunchyroll on July 28th at 8:00AM PT, with multiple language dubs and subtitles available across languages such as Japanese, English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and much more. That’s not all that’s planned, however.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I is also going to be available for digital purchase, which will also be launching on July 28th. Preorders for the digital purchase are now available across platforms in North America such as the Apple TV app, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, and Fandango. Details for a potential physical Blu-ray or DVD release (which will be launching in Japan later this month) have yet to be confirmed as of this time, but this digital launch is a huge step forward either way.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Takes Big Step Forward

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I was such a massive success in Japan, this streaming launch for the film is finally hitting small screens a year after its original debut. While it enjoyed a nine month long run in theaters in that region, it had left international theaters long before that so fans had been waiting all this time to see it again. But this also meant that the wait for the second film in the trilogy has been much harder to sit through for all that time too.

The streaming release for this first film is a promising step forward towards the upcoming release of the second Infinity Castle film. Promotions can now begin for the second film, and now that the international release has finally given the title a “I,” it’s also a promising sign we’ll see the first signs as Infinity Castle II before too long. It hasn’t even gotten a release window yet.

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