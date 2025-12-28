My Hero Academia Star Explains Whether or Not Endeavor Can Actually Be Redeemed

One of the big questions poised by My Hero Academia was whether or not someone like Enji Todoroki was capable of redemption following his deeds as the hero Endeavor, and the voice star behind him explained to ComicBook whether or not that’s actually possible. Endeavor has been an interesting hero to follow as the series revealed that on his path to becoming the number one hero, he had been incredibly abusive to his family in pursuit of overcoming All Might. But this all came crumbling down as the villains kicked off their war against the heroes.

The biggest turn of it all was Dabi’s reveal to the world that he was Endeavor’s actual son, and this helped to spark Endeavor towards a new path of redemption that we see him striving towards as My Hero Academia came to an end. It’s something fans have been debating for years, and Endeavor voice star Patrick Seitz opened up to ComicBook about his thoughts on the situation, “I think it is possible, but I think the beauty of that question and that situation is that it’s not for me to answer in the same way that it’s not for Endeavor to answer.”

Is Endeavor Redeemable in My Hero Academia?

“I think it is possible, but I think the beauty of that question and that situation is that it’s not for me to answer in the same way that it’s not for Endeavor to answer,” Seitz stated while speaking to ComicBook to celebrate My Hero Academia‘s final season. “He can’t hold up a checklist and be like, ‘Well, I did my mea culpas, so we’re good.’ You know what I mean?” As Seitz continued, redemption is out of Endeavor’s hands, “It comes down to every other person in his life. Whether it be someone in his immediate family, his ex-wife, his children, just people in the world that are having to deal with the ramifications of Toya’s actions, everyone is their own jury on that point.”

Seitz even revealed how it’s become a debate outside of the show too, “When people come up to me at conventions, and they’re like, ‘I used to hate Endeavor and now I really like him and I feel weird about that.’ or ‘I used to hate him and I really like him. Thank you for your portrayal.’ That’s great. When people are like, ‘He cannot be redeemed. I do not accept this.’ I’m like, ‘Hey, equally valid. There is no right answer.’ And that’s what I love about it.”

Endeavor’s Path is a Long and Thorny One in My Hero Academia

It’s this complicated nature of the question that Seitz loves the most, “It’s not objective. It’s not didactic. It’s not dictating it to people,” the star continued. “It’s saying, ‘Here is life and make of it what you will, because that’s how real life works.’ I think it’s one of the strengths of the show that for some people they’re like, ‘Oh man, I love a good redemption story and he’s right there.’ And other people are like, ‘Nah, dude, too little too late.’ And they’re all right.”

Endeavor is on a path towards atoning for his sins at the end of My Hero Academia, but like Seitz explains, it’s not something that he gets to just back away from. He will have to continue to answer for the things he’s done for the rest of his life, and it’s up to the people around him to decide whether or not he’s done enough. You can decide for yourself to as you check out My Hero Academia now streaming with Crunchyroll.

