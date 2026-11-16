Netflix’s Godzilla Anime Hit Really Needs a Season 2

Godzilla has been on the rise in popularity over several decades, rampaging its way to new heights across countless media, including Hollywood and Japanese movies, TV shows, anime series, video games, comics, and more. However, one of its most underrated projects is the 2021 Netflix anime, Godzilla Singular Point, which was produced by Studio Bones and Orange. The anime stood out for its villain, as he was easily one of the terrifying ones across the kaiju’s history. What truly makes Singular Point so dangerous is that he doesn’t have one distinct look, but continues to evolve over the course of the story. As the villain took new forms, he evolved into something even more destructive on top of being functionally immortal.

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The anime followed the story of Yun Arikawa and his partner, Haberu Katou, who were on a mission to investigate a house rumored to be haunted. However, they never expected to stumble into a mystery that threw the entire planet into chaos. The anime was released in 2021 and immediately drew fans’ attention for its exceptional story. Not to mention that it even won the anime won the 53rd Seiun Award in the Best Media category in 2022. However, even though more than five years have passed since the anime’s debut, there has been no confirmation of a sequel season.

Godzilla Singular Point Needs a Season 2 After the Post-Credits Scene

Image Courtesy of Bones / Orange

During the time of its production, it was evident that the production studios had plans for returning with the series, but things changed after the release. Although the main conflict of the first season was resolved with Jet Jaguar defeating Godzilla, things got interesting in the post-credits scene. The post-credits scene not only teases major future threats, but it also confirms that Goro Ashihara, the genius scientist believed to be dead or vanished, is actually in a secret facility constructing a Mechagodzilla.

The man-made monster is created using the original Godzilla skeleton and red dust/Archetype technology, confirming that humanity and the surviving forces will face a new and more powerful antagonist than ever. However, even after a cliffhanger, it appears the studios have ditched the series, considering it wasn’t a groundbreaking commercial hit. Japanese fans loved the series, as evidenced by the fact that it topped Netflix charts and overperformed in merchandising sales on top of winning awards.

However, the reception in the West wasn’t too positive, considering many found the constant kaiju fights confusing. Not to mention that the series leaned too much into the heavy scientific exposition without resolving many questions. While the series hasn’t been officially cancelled yet, there’s no guarantee that the anime will ever return with a sequel, especially after more than five years of silence from the animation studios. It was released as a collaborative project between Studio Bones and Studio Orange, both of which are heavily occupied with their multiple other anime projects.

Do you think Godzilla Singular Point deserves a second season? What would you like to see in the anime if it returns? Share your thoughts in the comments.











