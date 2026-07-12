10 Years Later, Mob Psycho 100 Returns With Special Anime – Watch Now

Mob Psycho 100 is now celebrating its 10th anniversary milestone, and the franchise has returned with a special new anime to help commemorate the occasion. ONE might currently be wider known for work on franchises like One-Punch Man (as fans are still waiting to see what’s next from the second half of its third season), but the creator has been behind some of the most notable action hits in recent memory. The most surprising of which had been Mob Psycho 100, which made its original TV anime adaptation debut ten long years ago.

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ONE’s original Mob Psycho 100 manga made its debut with Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday magazine back in 2012, and then made its full anime adaptation debut on screens a few years later in 2016. It’s now been ten years since that original debut and three strong seasons of the anime, so the franchise is going all out for the occasion. With a new celebration for its 10th anniversary, Mob Psycho 100 has returned for a new anime short you can check out below.

Mob Psycho 100 Returns for New Anime for 10th Anniversary

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Mob Psycho 100‘s new 10th anniversary short featured some returning faces from the original TV anime’s staff and cast for an even cooler reunion. Yuzuru Tachikawa handled the direction, writing, and storyboarding for the new short with original series character designer Yoshimichi Kameda served as the animation director. It also sees a few members of the voice cast returning to reprise their respective roles (even briefly) with Takahiro Sakurai as Reigen, Setsuo Ito as Mob, Akio Otsuka as Dimple, and Atsumi Tanezaki as Tome.

It’s unfortunately a very brief return for the fan-favorite anime series, but it’s still a great celebration of Mob Psycho 100′s 10th anniversary. These characters get to showcase their dynamic once more after all this time, and it’s a welcome reunion for those fans who have been hoping to see more of the anime someday. A more extended return seems to be off the table for the franchise, unfortunately, as the 10th anniversary would have been a perfect opportunity to announce one, but there’s still plenty to enjoy here.

Why Is Mob Psycho 100 So Special?

©ONE, Shogakukan/Mob Psycho 100 Project 2022

Mob Psycho 100 doesn’t seem like it will be coming back for a much fuller anime adventure someday, and it’s likely because its story is as complete as an anime fan could ask for. The original series introduced fans to Shigeo Kageyama, a young boy with supremely strong psychic powers who wanted to grow strong in other ways. Wanting to instead become someone who could stand on his own two feet and not rely on that power, fans saw as he grew over the course of the anime’s three seasons.

Counter to that is Reigen, who is a con man using tricks and schemes to make money. But when he begins working with the young Mob (who sees him as a mentor), he steadily begins to drop the facade and the two reach a much more human understanding as the series reaches its end. It’s a story that really comes full circle for both of them, and it’s hard to ask for more on top of that outside of this return for the short.

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