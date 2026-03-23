One Piece’s Elbaph Arc Finally Gives Usopp His Chance to Shine

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The ongoing Elbaph Arc in One Piece is currently at a crucial phase after Imu takes over Gunko’s body and plans to bring the country down. Fans have been anticipating the Elbaph Arc since the Straw Hat Pirates visited the Little Garden Arc of the Alabasta Saga, which was over 25 years ago. The fabled land of the Giants is known for its brave warriors who value honor and pride over their lives. It was that determination that made Luffy and Usopp respect Dorry and Brogy in the first place. The duo dreamed of visiting Elbaph ever since, and they finally got to sail across the New World and visit the land of the warriors.

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Meeting Dorry and Brogy in Little Garden gave Usopp the motivation to become stronger and honorable like them. It’s been over two decades, and Usopp has come a long way since then. The arc commenced in 2024, and since then, Usopp has been completely overshadowed by the other characters. However, his moment to shine finally arrives in the latest One Piece Chapter 1177.

Usopp Confronts Imu in One Piece Chapter 1177

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Usopp comes to Brook’s rescue, who was severely injured by Imu. Since Brook and Gunko had known each other in the past, he was hoping to find answers about the girl’s father. However, Brook doesn’t know that Gunko is being controlled by Imu, who has completely taken over her mind and body. After being severely injured by the villain, Brook notices Usopp trying to save him, but the crew’s sniper isn’t the type to run away when a friend is in danger. Despite being completely overpowered by Imu, Usopp refuses to give up and confronts the villain about the atrocities they are committing in Elbaph.

Usopp’s admiration for the warriors runs deep, which is all the more reason he can’t stand the cowardly attack of the Holy Knights, who took the children hostage instead of fighting the Giants head-on. Usopp delivered a massive attack on the villain, but it had no effect since Imu can easily regenerate. However, his plan was to give a signal to Luffy and Loki, who actually stand a chance against Imu, and it worked perfectly. Luffy finally comes face-to-face with the villain, and their battle will determine the fate of Elbaph.

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