Shonen Jump Anime Confirms Season 2 Crunchyroll Release Date With New Trailer – Watch

A major Shonen Jump franchise is heading back to Crunchyroll for Season 2 of the anime later this month, and has finally confirmed its release date with a cool new trailer showing off a full look at the series in action. It’s going to be a packed month for Crunchyroll as fans are going to see a whole new wave of releases hitting this July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule. This includes the returns of some heavy hitter franchises, and some franchises that have gone under the radar by comparison.

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Yusei Matsui’s The Elusive Samurai is one such franchise. Following the end of its original manga run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this year capping off five years of serialization, the franchise is going to live once more with the return of its anime adaptation. Coming back for Season 2 on July 17th, The Elusive Samurai Season 2 has dropped a new trailer showing off the best look at its new episodes yet as part of the Anime Expo 2026 weekend. You can check it out below.

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The Elusive Samurai Season 2 will be making its debut on July 17th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when it hits as part of their very packed slate for the next few months. This latest update during Anime Expo 2026 is the biggest yet as while the new episodes are so close to their premiere, this is the first time we’ve gotten to see any major update on the new season’s production staff, voice cast, and more. Now fans can properly get ready for what’s next.

Yuta Yamazaki will be returning from the first season to direct The Elusive Samurai Season 2 for CloverWorks. Yasushi Nishiya returns to handl the character designs (and also serves as chief animation director), Yoriko Tomita will be overseeing the scripts, and GEMBI and Akiyuki Tateyama will be composing the music. This new trailer also reveals the new opening theme for the coming season titled “Onigoto” as performed by Kento Nakajima, and also teases the returning voice cast too.

What to Know for The Elusive Samurai Season 2

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With the first season coming to an end back in 2024, The Elusive Samurai has been, well, elusive when it came to updates for this second season. Although it had confirmed a second season was in the works shortly after the first season came to an end, it wasn’t until late last year that the anime actually shared the first trailer for the new season. Then it remained very quiet for the months that followed until this first full look right when the anime was going to premiere.

The Elusive Samurai Season 2 could end up being a surprise hit much like it was with Shonen Jump. The animation production of the first season went viral a few times as fans were surprised by how cool it looked in motion, and there are even more opportunities for that to happen here. But with so little to show until its premiere, there is a bit of worry that it’s got something to hide.

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