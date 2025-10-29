Sorry Fans, But Japan Has Declared 2024’s Anime of the Year (And It’s Not Solo Leveling)

Solo Leveling, the anime adaptation of the popular manhwa of the same name, was produced by A-1 Pictures and has taken the anime world by storm with its two seasons. It’s no exaggeration to say that the series has dominated the scene, winning major honors such as Anime of the Year at Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards. It’s even looking strong for another win next year. While fans continue to debate whether other anime deserved the award instead, Japan has its own major recognition systems, one of the most notable being Kadokawa Group’s Newtype Magazine Anime Awards.

Newtype Magazine follows an unusual schedule for its nominees, considering anime released between July 2024 and April 2025. Among the results announced on its official X account, the top honor for this period, essentially Japan’s Anime of the Year, went to a surprising contender: Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! The series, which was released in July of 2024, triumphed over Solo Leveling and several other Western favorites released during the same timeframe, which is impressive given that Solo Leveling Season 2 aired within this window. What makes Makeine’s victory stand out even more is that it’s a rom-com with a twist, created by the very same studio behind Solo Leveling.

Solo Leveling Studio’s Other Anime Dethrones Solo Leveling as Japan’s Anime of the Year

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Though there has been controversy surrounding how Solo Leveling is often considered more popular in Western media, while anime’s country of origin, Japan, seemingly pays little attention to it, the results suggest otherwise. Solo Leveling Season 2 secured fourth place in the same category, surpassing Dandadan. This indicates that Solo Leveling’s popularity is steadily growing in Japan as well. However, the Japanese audience still shows distinct preferences compared to the West, as seen with the top three titles, Makeine, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, and The Apothecary Diaries Season 2, reflecting the nation’s unique taste.

Yet, with Solo Leveling earning fourth place and The Apothecary Diaries also ranking high, it’s clear that audience interests between the two regions are gradually aligning. Still, Makeine’s victory remains unexpected, as rom-com anime rarely achieve such widespread recognition. The series stands out for its narrative twist that immediately hooks viewers. It follows the characters after a failed love confession. Given how this mirrors real-life experiences, it’s no surprise the story resonated deeply with audiences, especially in a country facing a declining birth rate and demanding work culture. Makeine’s win as Anime of the Year doesn’t diminish Solo Leveling’s success in Japan; rather, it highlights the cultural differences that define the two audiences.

