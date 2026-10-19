19 Years Later, Cancelled Shonen Jump Series Returns With English Dub for Anime Revival

A major Shonen Jump series has kicked off its official anime revival 19 years after it was originally cancelled, and Crunchyroll has now starting to release the official English dub for the new anime series. It’s been a wild year for Shonen Jump as fans have started to see many cancelled projects returning with their own official anime adaptations. Some of these cancellations have made fans wait for much longer before their anime debuts, and that’s the case for Toshiaki Iwashiro’s Psyren. It’s taken nearly 20 years for its anime to hit.

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Psyren first made its debut with Shonen Jump in 2007, and ran for 100 chapters before it was cancelled with the magazine in 2010. 16 years after that cancellation, the franchise has now returned with its own official TV anime adaptation now airing new episodes as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule. And luckily for fans of English dubbed anime, the first episode of the dub release is now available for streaming with Crunchyroll as part of their packed slate.

©Toshiaki Iwashiro,Shueisha/PSYREN Secret Society

The first episode of Psyren’s official English dub release is now streaming with Crunchyroll as of Monday, October 19th, and new episodes will then be launching on a weekly basis. This is only two episodes behind the Japanese language release of the series, so dub fans won’t have to wait too long to catch up with everything that’s happened so far. Directed by Dani Chambers for Crunchyroll, the voice cast for the English dub has been confirmed with the debut of its first episode as well.

The English dub cast for Psyren currently includes Dylan Ray Owen as Ageha, Kelly Greenshield as Amamiya, Katelyn Barr as Fubuki, Kevin D. Thelwell as Hiroki, Jacob Browning as Miyake, Abigail Blythe as Nemesis Q, Derrick Snow as Okumura, Mauricio Ortiz-Segura as Saka, and Daniel Van Thomas as Usui. Any potential new cast additions will be revealed as their characters make their respective debuts through the course of the rest of the anime’s debut season this Fall. But a proper episode count has yet to be confirmed as of this time.

What to Know for Psyren

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The production staff bringing Psyren to screens after all this time include Katsumi Ono serving as director with animation production handled by Satelight. Shin Yoshida is handling its scripts, Akira Okuma is designing the characters, and Takashi Ohmama, Tatsuhiko Saiki, Shu Kanematsu are composing the music. Toshiaki Iwashiro has been working closely with the production team for the adaptation, and it’s been touted as a complete take on the original manga release.

If this proves to be a success, then it means other cancelled Shonen Jump franchises can get their chance with an anime revival in the future. This is the third revival anime of a cancelled series we’ve seen this year following Black Torch this Summer, and Super Psychic Policeman Chojo also airing its new episodes this Fall. If any of these shows are popular enough to warrant a continuation with original anime stories in the future, then we’re in totally uncharted territory for Shonen Jump from then on.

Are you going to be catching up with Psyren now that it’s released an English dub? What English dubs are you most excited to check out this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!