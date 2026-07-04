3 New Shonen Anime to Watch This Summer (& Where to Find Them)

It’s been a great year for anime lovers, with the winter and spring 2026 seasons offering incredible new releases, from Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Culling Game arc to Fullmetal Alchemist creator’s Daemons of the Shadow Realm. The summer anime lineup tends to be slightly less stacked, but there are still exciting premieres on the horizon. And there are a few shonen series viewers won’t want to miss out on over the next few months, as they’re set to bring great action and character work to our screens — and be at the center of discussions surrounding the medium.

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One of the major shonen releases of the summer is a brand-new anime, but it’s one that’s highly anticipated given the dedicated fan base its manga has accumulated. There are also two big returns, one of which will mark the end of an era for a 400+ episode staple. Needless to say, audiences should keep these titles on their radar and work them into their summer plans.

3) Black Torch

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Black Torch is making its debut just in time for the Fourth of July weekend, and the anime adaptation of Tsuyoshi Takaki’s manga series is likely to appeal to fans of Bleach and Jujutsu Kaisen. Hailing from 100studio, it’s set to premiere on Crunchyroll on July 4. It’ll take viewers on a journey alongside Jiro Azuma, a descendant of ninjas who also has the ability to communicate with animals. This finds him entangled with Rago, a black-cat mononoke whose immense power is threatened by other spirits. The bond between Jiro and Rago is a highlight of Black Torch, but the quick pacing and action give it additional appeal. It’s poised to be one of the most entertaining shonen anime arriving this summer for those strengths alone. The manga is on the short side, so it doesn’t leave much to adapt — but fans of supernatural series can savor it while it lasts.

2) The Elusive Samurai Season 2

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The Elusive Samurai made its debut back in 2024 and was met with mostly positive reviews, even if it didn’t get the attention that bigger blockbuster titles demand. And The Elusive Samurai Season 2 is scheduled for July 17 and will be available as part of Crunchyroll’s summer 2026 lineup. The shonen series, which follows a young prince grappling with the aftermath of his family being betrayed and massacred, subverts the category’s typical tropes and archetypes, making it a refreshing watch. It’s based on the manga by Yusei Matsui, the same creator behind Assassination Classroom. And if that’s not enough to sell viewers on it, it’s animated by CloverWorks, and the studio does a masterful job with the visuals. Its story strengths and animation are incentives to check it out, as is its historical setting. Its blend of action and comedy are bound to keep viewers entertained, and it sets itself apart from summer’s other shonen offerings.

1) Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4

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The biggest shonen release of summer 2026 is without a doubt Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity, which will bring the long-running story to a close at last. Bleach is one of shonen’s “Big Three” for a reason, and it’s set to go out with a finale worthy of its legacy. In general, the show’s return with its Thousand-Year Blood War arc has been impressive throughout, bringing the final portion of Tite Kubo’s manga to life with quality and style — and while adding some very effective changes to the mix. Ichigo’s journey will end for good with this final chapter of Bleach, which premieres on July 25 and will be simulcast on Crunchyroll. The new episodes are poised to continue delivering on the stunning animation, thrilling action, and excellent character work Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is known for. It should be a satisfying and highly discussed conclusion, which means shonen fans won’t want to miss it.

Which shonen anime are you planning to watch this summer? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!