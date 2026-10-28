Major Shonen Jump Anime Confirms Crunchyroll Return for Season 3 – Watch Trailer

A major Shonen Jump anime has now confirmed it’s coming back to Crunchyroll with Season 3 next year, and a new trailer is helping to show it off. With the Fall 2026 anime schedule now underway, there are all sorts of new anime that are starting to be announced for a release next year. These include many of the franchises from Shonen Jump magazine, and some of which will be returning for new episodes in the coming year as well. Such as Hajime Komoto’s Mashle: Magic and Muscles.

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Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3 is currently scheduled for a return early next year as part of the new wave of anime kicking off 2027 on a hopefully strong start, and a new update from Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will exclusively be streaming the new episodes when they hit in Japan in January. To help celebrate the new season coming to the platform, you can check out the trailer for Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3 below.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3 Confirms 2027 Crunchyroll Release

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Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3 will be making its debut sometime in January as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, but no concrete release date has been announced as of the time of this writing. Much like the first two seasons that you can catch up with on the platform in the meantime, Crunchyroll will be streaming the new episodes when they hit for fans worldwide excluding Japan and China. And it’s going to be picking up right from where the second season left off as Mash and the others are working through a major exam.

Officially titled MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Tri-Magicathlon Divine Visionary Final Exam Arc, the new season is going to be taking on the next phase of the Divine Visionary Exam. It’s full of some pretty huge fights for Mash and the others, so it remains to be seen what kind of action we’ll see in motion when it hits. Mashle: Magic and Muscles isn’t that long of a series overall either, so each new season of the anime actually brings it all much closer to the end than fans might be ready for.

What to Know for Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3

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MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Tri-Magicathlon Divine Visionary Final Exam Arc will feature a mostly returning production staff from the second season with Tomoya Tanaka returning as director for A-1 Pictures, Yosuke Kuroda returning as series writer, and Masaru Yokoyama composing the music. One notable change behind the scenes sees Chiaki Furuzumi taking over as character designer from Hisashi Higashijima seen with the second season. Which would explain the updated looks for everyone.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles has been one of the more successful jumps to anime seen in the last few years from Shonen Jump, and that’s due to the balance of comedy and action fans get with each episode. It’s a main character just absolutely breaking all of the norms of his world filled with magic, and as a result, it’s made for some fun surprises. Are you ready for Mashle‘s return for Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!