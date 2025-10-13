5 Epic Comeback Moments in Naruto (and Boruto)

The Naruto franchise stands as a hallmark of the Shonen genre, which thrives on inspiring viewers through the actions of its characters. As one of the most motivational series ever created, Naruto delivers countless uplifting moments across various situations. This extends to scenes where ninjas make remarkable comebacks, often when all hope seems lost.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the original Naruto series is filled with such inspiring moments featuring its heroes, its successor, Boruto, continues along the same path. However, these comebacks aren’t limited to heroes alone; even the villains have their own powerful resurgence moments that highlight the depth and detail of their characterization, elevating them to another level entirely. Among the many such moments, here are five of the best and most diverse comebacks across the franchise.

5) Naruto Defeating a Prodigy in the Final Test of the Chunin Exams

Image courtesy of Pierrot

This is the first epic moment in the entire Naruto franchise that proves a character is never truly defeated until they admit defeat; a lesson perfectly embodied by the titular protagonist himself. In the final test of the Chunin Exams, Naruto faced Neji Hyuga, a prodigy who excelled in every aspect and seemed unbeatable.

As Neji used his Taijutsu to incapacitate Naruto’s chakra points, Naruto tapped into Kurama’s chakra, showcasing his growth as a shinobi. He then outsmarted Neji with clever tactics, ultimately landing a decisive punch that defeated the prodigy. This comeback was significant, as it highlighted that Naruto possessed far more wisdom and battle insight than anyone had given him credit for.

4) Madara’s Comeback Against the Five Kage Is a Truly Jaw-Dropping Moment

Image courtesy of Pierrot

Technically, Madara never needed a comeback against the Five Kage, as he was never subdued in their one-on-five battle. However, this “comeback” moment remains one of the coolest in the entire franchise. As the fight progressed and the Five Kage appeared to gain a slight advantage, Madara casually asked if they wanted to make the battle fairer in number, before summoning five clones of himself.

The Five Kage were left speechless, and Madara responded by creating 25 clones, completely turning the tide of the battle as each Kage was forced to face five Madara clones. Since he was reanimated, the clones possessed immense chakra and could use all of Madara’s abilities. This moment stands out as one of the most jaw-dropping comebacks, perfectly highlighting the overwhelming power and legend of the Uchiha.

3) Boruto’s Revival

Image courtesy of Pierrot

Boruto’s revival after being killed by Kawaki is the literal definition of a comeback, a ninja standing tall just when everyone thought he couldn’t. The battle between Boruto and Kawaki at the end of the first Boruto series is a defining moment, showcasing Kawaki’s determination and the lengths he’s willing to go to protect Naruto.

After Kawaki seemingly kills Boruto, he miraculously comes back to life thanks to Momoshiki’s intervention. Realizing that Boruto’s death would mean losing any chance of reincarnation, Momoshiki interferes with the Ōtsutsukification process and revives Boruto, sacrificing his own opportunity to ever take over again. In retrospect, it’s also implied that this was done deliberately to prevent Momoshiki’s reincarnation, making Boruto’s comeback from death even more remarkable.

2) Rock Lee Vs Gaara Features Both Shinobi Making Comebacks

Image courtesy of Pierrot

There is no denying that Rock Lee vs. Gaara is one of the most exciting events not only in the original series but in the entire Naruto franchise. With Rock Lee pitted against the formidable Gaara, fans were eager to see how a shinobi relying solely on Taijutsu could stand against someone with such an impenetrable defense. As Rock Lee struggled to even scratch Gaara’s sand shield, he made a shocking comeback by revealing that he had been fighting with heavy training weights attached to his limbs.

After removing the weights, Rock Lee’s speed and strength increased dramatically, allowing him to overpower Gaara and amaze the audience. However, Gaara didn’t back down and made his own comeback by pushing past his limits, eventually subduing Rock Lee and leaving him with severe injuries. This fight perfectly exemplifies a true ninja battle filled with intense ups and downs, where neither opponent was willing to give up.

1) Naruto’s Comeback With His Strongest Transformation

Image courtesy of Pierrot

Naruto has always been the embodiment of never giving up, and even in the Boruto series, he continues to prove this, thanks to his partner, Kurama. The tailed beast residing within Naruto has always helped him rise again, as mentioned earlier in this list, but Kurama’s sacrifice and the introduction of the “Baryon Mode” transformation stand out as their greatest comeback ever.

Kurama sacrificed his own life force to grant Naruto this immense power, which he used to stop Isshiki Ōtsutsuki from reincarnating through Kawaki. This comeback remains one of the most powerful moments in the entire Naruto franchise, marking the last time fans would witness Naruto’s indomitable spirit in its truest form.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!