7 Best Anime for Fans Who Believe in DC Comics Superiority

Comic book fans cover a wide, diverse range of people due to the medium’s natural inclination towards including a vast array of character archetypes, settings, themes, and art styles. There is quite literally something for everyone when it comes to comic books because there’s a never-ending output of new content that spans a massive checklist of entertainment interests. It’s difficult for other media to keep up with that sort of flexibility, especially when comics manage to cover written and visual appeal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the largest comic companies in existence is DC Comics, known for the creation of iconic, pop culture characters such as Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. Audiences who support and indulge in DC releases tend to lean towards the brand for its darker, mature themes and in-depth exploration of character motives that move the plot. It’s difficult to go from gritty comic books to a new, alternate medium, but that doesn’t mean DC fans can’t find enjoyment in anime. While anime and comics have a lot in common, it can be hard to transfer from one medium to another; this list will hand-pick several amazing anime series that even the most die-hard DC supporter would enjoy for their similarities to DC Comics’ overall tone.

7) Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion is a great, intense watch that manages to popularize the idea of a main character who serves as the series’ villain, or anti-hero, depending on which fans you ask. It was first released back in 2006 and had a total of two main seasons following the anime’s canon content; it’s noteworthy to remember that Code Geass was actually an anime-original series, which means it wasn’t adapted from a manga. The show has since been heavily praised for its masterful depiction of moral complexity and the innate evil and good in human nature.

In Code Geass, we follow the story of Lelouch vi Britannia, a prince of the powerful Holy Britannian Empire whose position is threatened after the violent death of his mother. Sent to Japan as a political pawn, Lelouch swears revenge on his father after the latter’s manipulative scheming is revealed. His quest for vengeance is empowered by Lelouch’s obtainment of the Geass, a power that allows him to issue any one command that must be obeyed. The entire story is an epic quest for revenge and power, with Lelouch’s tyrannical actions juxtaposed by his tragic past and desire to protect his sister.

6) Birdy the Mighty: Decode

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Birdy the Mighty: Decode is a forgotten anime superhero series that actually served as inspiration for the fight sequences developed in Zach Snyder’s Man of Steel film. The anime is a reboot of the original Birdy the Mighty OVA series from the 1990s; this reboot was aired in 2008 and is often regarded as the better material for its faithful adaptation of the manga’s content and tone. While it’s not often regarded in the mainstream, dedicated fans of the series often praise the show for its fluid animation, well-choreographed action scenes, and interesting character dynamics.

The plot of Birdy the Mighty: Decode is centered around Birdy, a galactic space agent whose goal is to track down interplanetary criminals for offenses they’ve committed across the galaxy. This job leads her to Earth, where she accidentally kills high schooler Tsutomu Senkawa during a high-stakes pursuit of her initial target. To save his life, Birdy merges their bodies for a limited time until Tsutomu’s physical regeneration is complete, forcing the two to work together to conceal this secret while carrying out Birdy’s mission. Birdy the Mighty: Decode is a classic dynamic duo tale, where two characters are forced to coexist under dire circumstances while facing incoming threats.

5) Cowboy Bebop

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

If any anime series manages to pull off combining the setting of a space epic with the feel of an old western, Cowboy Bebop is the one. The anime was released back in 2001 and was one of the defining series of its decade, with an influence that has surpassed many other contemporary titles of the time, despite the show’s relatively short run-time. Cowboy Bebop features intense shoot-out scenes, hand-to-hand combat sequences, found family bonding, and one of the best anime rivalries put to screen.

The plot of Cowboy Bebop centers around the crew of the spaceship Bebop, housing a team of morally questionable bounty hunters who traverse the galaxy to hunt down criminals. Throughout their numerous missions to capture space’s worst criminals, the Bebop crew wrestles with their own strenuous pasts and dynamics, creating an emotional depth to balance the show’s action. This space-noir series crafts a dark, gritty atmosphere while highlighting the growth of each crew member as they face challenges with each episode change.

4) Trigun

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Trigun remains one of the best science fiction anime series to ever be released, easily beating out modern titles with its solid, compelling plot and character arcs that hold up years after its release. It is worth noting that Trigun did have a reboot series aiming to add to the plot in new, fresh ways; Trigun Stampede, released back in 2023 and has a second season, Trigun Stargaze, debuting in early 2026 to the excitement of long-time franchise fans. While the reboot is awesome to watch for extra content and awesome animation, the original Trigun series far surpasses the remake, from atmosphere to humor to character depiction.

The story of Trigun is set in the distant future within the vast galaxy that’s been explored and colonized by much of humanity. On the bleak planet of No Man’s Land, a legend revolves around the notorious Vash the Stampede, a gunslinger who is rumored to destroy every town he visits. In reality, Vash is a peace-loving pacifist whose past and reputation attract trouble wherever he goes, though Vash will soon have to face the overwhelming threat of his twin brother to protect humanity. Blending western, sci-fi, and action genres, Trigun is both entertaining and philosophical in all of the best ways.

3) One-Punch Man

Image Courtesy of Madhouse/ J.C. Staff

One-Punch Man has been recognized as one of the few anime to popularize the concept of classic superheroes within anime, bringing a new take on the genre to the medium. It first aired back in 2015 and just had its third season debut in October 2025. The third season of One-Punch Man has caught a lot of criticism from long-time fans of the anime, but that doesn’t mean the first two seasons aren’t worth watching for the sake of enjoying how high-quality and introspective the anime presented itself and the general narrative.

In One-Punch Man, we follow the story of Saitama, a veteran hero whose extensive training gave him enough power to beat any foe with a single punch. This extreme advantage leads to Saitama becoming bored and disillusioned with the idea of being a hero, leading to his search for a new purpose to satisfy his desire for a real challenge. A chance is presented when cyborg Genos is taken on as Saitama’s trainee, drawing Saitama into the extensive world of heroism and its underlying corruption. One-Punch Man is an interesting critique on the flaws and inherent evil that superheroes in society could allow, while focusing on themes of redemption and hope.

2) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has earned a reputation as one of the best anime series in modern times, as well as one of the best series reboots ever created. The series was released in 2009 and had a total of 64 episodes before coming to an end; it is a remake of the earlier 2003 Fullmetal Alchemist anime, which was critiqued for deviating from the manga’s plot and providing filler content that offered nothing to the overall plot. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is known for addressing mature themes such as government corruption, the danger of ambition, scientific discovery, and the nature of humanity.

Its plot follows Edward and Alphonse Elric, two brothers whose world comes crashing down when they attempt to resurrect their mother using dangerous alchemical rituals. As a result, Edward loses multiple limbs, while Alphonse’s body is completely obliterated, leading to his soul being attached to a suit of metal armor. This event sets both brothers on the journey to become sanctioned alchemists so that they might locate the legendary Philosopher’s Stone and restore their bodies to their former states. If you’re looking for a show with intricate character dynamics, compelling villains, and interesting power systems, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a great place to start.

1) Berserk

Image Courtesy of OLM, Inc.

Any anime fan will point to Berserk as one of the closest series to encompass the feeling of an old-school comic book, in terms of both plot and atmosphere. Though Berserk’s manga is often cited as the superior format to properly get the story’s full effect, the 1997 anime adaptation is agreed to fall at second best in terms of presenting a cohesive, faithful presentation of the manga’s deep, tragic themes. Berserk is probably one of the darkest anime series ever created, never pulling punches as it depicts the reality of a medieval-inspired fantasy setting, complete with heavy violence, manipulation, and corruption.

Berserk centers around the life of Guts, a young boy orphaned at birth and raised by a band of brutal mercenaries. Enduring a life of violence, harshness, and cruelty, Guts manages to find a semblance of brotherhood when he joins the Band of the Hawk, forming a close bond with their leader, Griffith. The series presents the tragic downfall of Guts, along with his rebirth as a berserker-type figure seeking revenge on those who have wronged him and who aim to control the world at large. Fans of fantasy epics with realistic portrayals of brutality will absolutely enjoy Berserk, a series that still has no true equal.

Have you seen any of these awesome anime before? Tell us which anime show’s you’d compare to DC comics in the comments below.