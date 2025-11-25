10 Devil Fruits In One Piece So Broken, We’re Glad They’re Not Canon

Devil Fruits are the main power source in One Piece, and sure enough, they always have the potential to be overpowered; there are obviously overpowered Devil Fruits like Luffy’s and Kaido’s, but seemingly useless ones can be incredibly deadly when used in the right way by the right character, as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s no shortage of powerful Devil Fruits in One Piece’s canon, and unsurprisingly, the ones that appear in filler and other non-canon material tend to be just as overpowered, if not more so. A few of them especially stand out for how utterly broken they are, as if any of them were made canon, it would completely break the story.

10) Burst-Burst Fruit

The Burst-Burst Fruit is the Devil Fruit of Balzac, the main antagonist of One Piece Premier Show 2019. Balzac is a Marine Vice-Admiral who leads the Prisoner Unit, an organization of prisoners and guards from Impel Down, and he tried to use them to defeat the Straw Hat Pirates on their way to the Pirates Festival, although he ultimately failed.

With the power of the Burst-Burst Fruit, Balzac can turn anything he touches into a bomb with seemingly no downsides, essentially making him One Piece’s equivalent of Yoshikage Kira from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Luffy even needed Gear 4 to finally defeat Balzac, and that shows just how powerful his Devil Fruit is.

9) Shoot-Shoot Fruit

The Shoot-Shoot Fruit is the Devil Fruit of Bad One Gracie, the main antagonist of One Piece Premier Show 2017. Gracie and his crew, the BIG Pirates, have been allies of the Blackbeard Pirates since the Payback War, and his quest to hunt down all remnants of the Whitebeard Pirates eventually put him into conflict with the Straw Hats.

Gracie’s Shoot-Shoot Fruit lets him turn anything around him into a gun, and when he activates its awakening, the range greatly increases, and he can even make guns appear from the sea. The only downside is that it permanently turns his hands into guns, but with how versatile the Shoot-Shoot Fruit is, it’s more than worth it.

8) Clank-Clank Fruit

The Clank-Clank Fruit is the Devil Fruit of Douglas Bullet, the main antagonist of One Piece: Stampede. Bullet was once regarded as Roger’s heir, and after escaping from Impel Down due to Blackbeard’s plot, he set up a plan to wipe out all the big names of the new generation to prove his superiority to the world.

Bullet’s Clank-Clank Fruit allows him to fuse surrounding metals into mechanical constructs, which he can use not only to create armor, but to create giant, nigh-invincible monsters, as well. Bullet’s character was built around him being one of the strongest pirates in One Piece, and his Devil Fruit more than sold that point.

7) Melt-Melt Fruit

The Melt-Melt Fruit is the Devil Fruit of Artur Bacca, the main antagonist of One Piece: Law’s Story. Several years after Rocinante’s death, Bacca attacked Trafalgar Law’s new home of Swallow Island in search of a legendary treasure, and it was fighting him that finally pushed Law to become a pirate and eventually take down Doflamingo.

With the Melt-Melt Fruit, Bacca can dissolve anything into a liquid, and not only can he turn himself into acid to move like a Logia, but he can also somehow dissolve concepts like loyalty to brainwash people into working for him. It’s a surprisingly abstract Devil Fruit, and it would have been absolutely broken if used by someone more competent.

6) Tuning-Tuning Fruit

The Tuning-Tuning Fruit is the Devil Fruit of Yehudi, the main antagonist of One Piece Premier Show 2022. Yehudi is a former Marine who was fired due to his extreme sense of justice, and to prove that his ways are right, he planned to capture Luffy on his way to Elegia and execute him in front of the entire world.

Yehudi’s Tuning-Tuning Fruit allows him to augment the power of anything he or his lasers touch, and not only can he increase or decrease someone’s basic power, but he can negate a Devil Fruit user’s powers, as well. The effects of the Tuning-Tuning Fruit can be negated with water, but with how powerful it is, it’s hardly an issue.

5) Paper-Paper Fruit

The Paper-Paper Fruit is the Devil Fruit of Simon, the main antagonist of One Piece: Great Hidden Treasure of the Nanatsu Islands. Simon grew up thinking he was a divine being destined to rule the world, and to accomplish that, he sought to revive the ancient weapon Shushibaruba, but he was ultimately consumed by it.

As a Logia, the Paper-Paper Fruit allows Simon to turn into paper for offense and defense, and not only can he heal himself by turning into paper, but he can also use symbols to launch different elemental attacks, as well. It’s one of the most versatile Logias in all of One Piece, and even now, few can match its power.

4) Reverse-Reverse Fruit

The Reverse-Reverse Fruit is the Devil Fruit of Snitcher, the main antagonist of One Piece Premier Show 2025. Snitcher was a Vice-Admiral who sought to instigate a war between the Straw Hats and Cross Guild to take out their leaders, but he ultimately failed and was subsequently arrested by Kizaru.

As the name would imply, the Reverse-Reverse Fruit can reverse anything within a specific area, whether it’s basic movements or even the flow of energy. With the Reverse-Reverse Fruit, Snitcher was all but untouchable until he was briefly distracted, and it was undeniably a powerful Devil Fruit because of that.

3) Copy-Copy Fruit

The Copy-Copy Fruit is the Devil Fruit of Chameleone, the main antagonist of One Piece Premier Show 2012. After killing several members of the Whitebeard Pirates, Chameleone took over Samba Island and ruled it with an iron fist, but his reign was ultimately ended by Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates.

With the Copy-Copy Fruit, Chameleone can turn into a perfect copy of anyone he touches, including copying their Devil Fruit abilities, with the only downside being that he needs total focus to maintain it. Chopper triggered Chameleone’s allergies during the story and disrupted his focus, but if it weren’t for that, it’s hard to see how he could be defeated.

2) Knead-Knead Fruit

The Knead-Knead Fruit is the Devil Fruit of Bildy, one of the main antagonists of One Piece Premier Show 2014. Bildy and his uncle, Smash, are the leaders of an extremist spinoff of the Marines called the DX Marines, and it’s Bildy’s job to bolster their ranks as Smash plans out their operations.

By using the Knead-Knead Fruit, Bildy can transform people into anyone he wants, copying not only their personalities, but their powers, as well, with the only weakness being that he can’t transform himself. Bildy wasn’t the leader of the DX Marines, but overall, it’s hard not to see him as the true threat between him and Smash.

1) Sing-Sing Fruit

The Sing-Sing Fruit is the Devil Fruit of Uta, the main antagonist of 2022’s One Piece Film: Red. After being abandoned by her father, Shanks, Uta became an idol to bring peace to the world amid the chaos of the Great Age of Piracy, even if her idea of peace is costly to everyone involved, including herself.

By using the Sing-Sing Fruit, not only can Uta trap anyone who hears her sing within a dream world, but it also lets her summon Tot Musica, a powerful demon that can upend reality simply by existing. There’s never been a Devil Fruit like the Sing-Sing Fruit, and it’s easily the strongest Devil Fruit in One Piece, canon or non-canon.