8 Years Later, Netflix’s Critically Acclaimed Drama Is Leaving The Platform & You Can’t Stream It Anywhere Else

2026 has been one of the biggest years for anime fans so far, especially with the premiere of several exciting shows on Netflix, such as Love Through a Prism, Cosmic Princess Kaguya, Dandelion, and more. The platform keeps bringing a range of new surprises for anime fans every month as it continues to expand its library. However, while the new releases are often exciting, Netflix often removes some of its best shows, leaving fans with nowhere else to stream them. Just this year, the platform removed Sirius the Jaeger, an original Netflix anime that never received a second season.

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Following the disappointing update, it was also confirmed that Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress will be leaving the platform on September 13th, 2026. However, What’s on Netflix also stated that Forest of Piano will be removed from Netflix as well. Released in 2018, the anime wrapped up the story in 2019 with a second season. Both seasons of the anime will leave the platform on September 28th, 2026. While the anime is based on a manga, the anime is exclusive only to the streaming giant, which means fans won’t be able to stream it anywhere else legally once it leaves the platform.

Forest of Piano Is One of The Greatest Anime of The 2010s

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The anime never received the attention it deserved, but it’s often praised for its exceptional story and captivating music. Based on the award-winning manga by Makoto Isshiki, this coming-of-age series follows Kai Ichinose, a young boy who grew up in the red-light district. He often finds comfort by playing an abandoned piano in the forest that’s been said to be broken for a long time.

The strangest part is that no one else, except him, can produce a melody from the broken piano, as if it rejects everyone else. Kai’s talent doesn’t go unnoticed by Sosuke Ajino, who dedicates himself to bringing the boy to the global stage. Along with him, his classmate Shuehei Amamiya, the son of a famous pianist, hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Despite coming from different backgrounds, the boys befriend one another and reunite as rivals years later. The contrast in their lives and talents is one of the driving forces of the story as it explores their rivalry. Not to mention that professional pianists were hired to record every piece, giving a sense of individuality to each character and their performance, especially in Season 2.

Why Is Netflix Removing Forest of Piano?

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While Netflix never officially announces the reason behind these removals, it’s most likely because of licensing issues. Even if a show or a movie is labelled as an “original,” it simply means that the platform has an exclusive streaming right for a set period of time. Not to mention that maintaining a title on the platform might incur some losses if the viewership is considerably low.

While there’s always a chance a show or a movie might return to the platform, it usually depends on how profitable it is for Netflix. Although Forest of Piano is somewhat underrated, it’s still one of the most acclaimed shows on the platform. Even if Netflix does decide to license it again, it might not happen anytime soon.