New Godzilla Minus Zero Trailer Teases Massive New Enemy – Watch Now

Godzilla Minus Zero is now only a month away from its worldwide takeover across theaters, and now fans have gotten the best look at what to expect yet with a final trailer helping to show all of it off. Godzilla Minus One kicked off a whole new era for Toho and the legendary kaiju franchise. Not only was is it the first film in the franchise to release for the Reiwa era, but it was also released to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Godzilla‘s original debut. Then it just exploded from there.

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Continuing on from the Academy Award winning success of the first film, Godzilla Minus Zero is picking up with the next phase of the story two years after the events of Godzilla Minus One. Godzilla Minus Zero is bringing back Godzilla as the kaiju stomps across Japan once more, and there’s a whole other threat lingering in the film that fans are getting the first look at with this new trailer. You can check out the final trailer for Godzilla Minus Zero below.

When Does Godzilla Minus Zero Come Out?

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Godzilla Minus Zero will first be hitting theaters in Japan on November 3rd, and it will then be followed by its release in the United States and Canada on November 6th with IMAX options also available. This is a huge first for the franchise as it’s going to be an incredibly quick turnaround between its Japanese and North America releases. Not only that, but it’s the first-ever Japanese production to be filmed for IMAX. This goes to show just how big of a deal this is going to be for the franchise, and why fans should make sure to catch it in theaters when it hits.

Takashi Yamazaki, director, screenwriter, and VFX supervisor for Godzilla Minus One, also returned to oversee the sequel film for Toho Studios with ROBOT producing and SHIROGUMI Inc. behind the visual effects. Godzilla Minus Zero also brings back some familiar faces from the first film too with the likes of Ryunosuke Kamiki return as Koichi Shikishima alongside Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Noda, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Kuranosuke Sasaki as Seiji Akitsu, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota, and Miou Tanaka as Tatsuo Hotta all confirmed thus far.

What Is Godzilla Minus Zero About?

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Godzilla Minus Zero takes place in 1949, two years after the events of Godzilla Minus One. Shikishima and the others barely survived their first confrontation with Godzilla, and in the midst of recovery are now having to face destruction from the kaiju once more. All the while, there’s been a tease of an additional kaiju that’s going to really shake things up as a challenge to the godly being. And with its current IMAX scope, it’s clear this is going to be bigger in a whole lot of ways than the first film.

Godzilla Minus Zero is a first for the franchise with it not only being the first IMAX produced film, and the first one to have such a quick worldwide release, but it’s also the first film in the franchise to get an R rating. Bigger, bloodier, and lots of surprises in store could mean one of the best Godzilla films yet, and that’s a lot to say after that first film hit such heights. How do you like the newest trailer for Godzilla Minus Zero? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!