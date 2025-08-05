Shonen Jump’s Next Big Anime Recruits Oshi no Ko & Spy x Family Stars

It has been officially announced that Akane-banashi is the next major Weekly Shonen Jump magazine series to get its own TV anime adaptation, and the series has recruited some major stars from the likes of Oshi no Ko and Spy x Family for the occasion. Shonen Jump has a lot of series that fans have been hoping to see get their official anime adaptations, and each new anime announced brings us closer to each one getting picked up. One series that has had been especially excited to potentially see was Yuki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue’s Akane-banashi, and that’s finally happening.

Akane-banashi has officially announced that a new TV anime series is now in the works, and will be airing some time next year. The first trio of characters have been revealed for the new series, and they are the central rivals who will be battling it out in the world of Rakugo when the new series premieres. They also brought in some big stars to bring them all to life, and you can check out the first look at each of their designs below as shared by the anime’s official social media.

What to Know for the Akane-banashi Anime

Akane-banashi will be making its debut some time in 2026, but a more concrete release date or window have yet to be announced as of this time. International streaming plans have also yet to be confirmed, but with the anime already kicking off with an official English language social media account bodes well for its launch outside of Japan. Following a report that seemed that a new anime was on the way, luckily new details for the series have been confirmed in the days since. The first voice cast members include Anna Nagase as Akane Osaki, Takuya Eguchi as Karashi Nerimaya, and Rie Takahashi as Hikaru Koragi. Each of them have starred in other key anime releases thus far.

Ayumu Watanabe will be directing the Akane-banashi anime for studio ZEXCS. Yu Harima will be serving as assistant director, and Kii Tanaka will be providing character designs and serve as chief animation director. Michihiro Tsuchiya will be overseeing the scripts for the new anime, Kikuhiko Hayashiya will be supervising its rakugo, and Akio Izutsu will be composing the music. There’s also going to be a new panel for the anime as part of Anime NYC later this year, so there will likely be even more information revealed soon.

What Is Akane-banashi About?

Originally created by Yuki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue, Akane-banashi is one of the more recent hits of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and kicks off the next era of potential anime adaptations. Making its debut back in 2022, the series follows a young girl who decides to take up the art of rakugo after her father is embarrassed and forced to retire after a particularly haunting critique. Thus she’s decided to take over the rakugo world in her own way, and the series has been a hit ever since.

TV Asahi teases what to expect from Akane-banashi as such, “‘With only your voice and body—master the art.’ Akane Osaki, captivated since childhood by the magical performances of her father, Shinta Arakawa, witnesses a shocking incident during his decisive performance for promotion to shin’uchi (master rank). Six years later, now a high school student, she sets her sights on becoming a shin’uchi herself—pushing forward in the highly competitive world of rakugo. A passionate and authentic rakugo drama begins now!”