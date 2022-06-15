Anime Report Breaks Down Shonen's Most Cosplayed Hero

✖

When it comes to cosplaying, the anime fandom is on its top game. The group has embraced the lifestyle for decades, and it has never been easier to join the anime cosplay community than ever before. There are tons of characters to choose from when it comes to dressing up, and a new report from AT&T is breaking down which shonen heroes are the most popular to cosplay.

The information was broken down recently as an AT&T study group checked Instagram trends to see which characters were cosplayed the most often. After pulling 50 of the industry's most popular series, the study combed through Instagram to see how many posts were dedicated to a show and its specific characters. And as it turns out, Naruto is leading the pack with several hot characters.

(Photo: AT&T)

In fact, Naruto came in first place as Hinata Hyuga is anime's most cosplayed character on Instagram. Sakura Haruno ranked second on the list while Sasuke Uchiha took fifth place.

Death Note also came in high on this list as Rem and Misa Amane snagged third and eighth place respectively. Attack on Titan nabbed two spots courtesy of Levi and Mikasa while Sword Art Online came in ninth place courtesy of Asuna. And to round the list out, My Hero Academia lifted up Ochaco Uraraka and Shota Aizawa.

READ MORE: Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Vanessa's Witchy Charm | Spy x Family Cosplay Highlights Yor's Queenly Side | My Hero Academia Cosplay Puts Spotlight Back on Midnight

As you can see, all of these characters are well known in the anime fandom, but few of them are leads. Naruto Uzumaki didn't make the cut for Instagram nor did Luffy from One Piece. When it comes to cosplaying, the most surprising characters can be top dogs, and this list proves as much is still true.

What do you make of this report's findings? Did you expect Naruto to come out on top here? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.