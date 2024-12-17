Dandadan Shares First Look at Season Finale: Watch

Dandadan might have taken over the world ever since it premiered its official TV anime series earlier this Fall, but now it’s getting ready to come to an end with the first look at its big season finale. Yukinobu Tatsu’s original Dandadan manga might not have been that big of a hit outside of Shueisha’s Jump+ app, but that’s really changed as more fans have discovered the series thanks to the runaway success of its TV anime debut. The first season of the series will unfortunately be coming to an end after a single cour of episodes, so it’s time to get ready to say goodbye.

Dandadan Episode 12 will be bringing the debut season of the TV anime series to an end on Thursday, December 19th in Japan. It will likely be bringing the season to an end on a cliffhanger considering that it’s just starting out a whole new arc following the debut of Jin Enjoji (or “Jiji”) in the penultimate episode of the season, so there’s quite a lot of questions about what to expect from this finale. The first clue has been revealed with the early preview or Dandadan Episode 12, and you can check it out in the video above.

What’s Happening in Dandadan Episode 12?

Dandadan Episode 12 will be airing on December 19th in Japan, and will be available for streaming for fans in international territories with Netflix and Crunchyroll. Jiji’s arrival in the anime in the newest episode introduced some new wrinkles to Momo Ayase and Okarun’s changing dynamic. While the two of them have undoubtedly grown closer and friends and potential romantic interests with each of their fierce battles thus far, Jiji is shaking Okarun’s confidence as he not only knew Momo when they were kids, but also seems to eclipse Okarun in many other ways.

We’ll start to see more of what makes Jiji tick with this final episode of the season, and the preview sees that begin with a visit to a cursed bath house. As many of the adventures revealed thus far, it’s not too long before Momo, Okarun, and Jiji are then thrown into yet another fierce battle for their lives. It’s yet to be revealed of how much we’ll see of that fight itself, but it’s highly likely that fans are going to be left on a huge cliffhanger as we wait for a potential Season 2 in the future.

Will Dandadan Get a Season 2?

It’s yet to be announced whether or not Dandadan will be getting a Season 2 of the anime, but a continuation is highly likely. Not only has it been one of the most well received anime adaptations of 2024 overall, but the series itself is leaving things off on a big cliffhanger for the future. A Season 2 is possible, but so is a theatrical anime event of some kind. The advent of anime releases in theaters has been increasing the likelihood of getting a new feature film to continue an arc instead of TV episodes, and that could happen here too.

It would then leave a future Dandadan Season 2 to return fresh with the next arc of the series following Jiji’s debut arc, but at the same time, there is plenty of material to cover with TV episodes for this arc too. If we’re lucky we will get an immediate confirmation of Dandadan Season 2 or a continuation right after the first season comes to an end, so we’ll see how it shakes out when Episode 12 makes its full premiere soon.