Funimation Confirms Attack on Titan: Chronicle is Coming to North America

Funimation held a special panel with the voice cast of Attack on Titan during FunimationCon 2020, and it ended with the surprise announcement that Attack on Titan: Chronicle would be officially making its way outside of Japan later this year. When Attack on Titan gave fans the first trailer for the fourth and final season of the anime, one of the sneaky announcements that went under the radar at the time was a special compilation film reliving many of the biggest events from across the first three seasons of the series.

During the Attack on Titan Q&A panel, Funimation confirmed that they are teaming up with Kodansha on the release of Attack on Titan: Chronicle. Originally slated for a limited theatrical run in Japan on July 17th, the film will be recapping the events of the anime's 59 episodes. It's currently unclear as to whether or not Funimation is aiming for theaters with this release however.

But when Funimation does bring Attack on Titan: Chronicle our way, the film will be available in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. This announcement also comes with the intense debut visual for the compilation film, and you can check it out below!

#BREAKING from #FunimationCon! We’re teaming up with Kodansha to bring you the Attack on Titan ～Chronicle～ film later this year! 💥 Read on: https://t.co/vMTYDnuenF pic.twitter.com/o3QeDuaZ3d — Funimation (@FUNimation) July 4, 2020

With the announcement of the film, Funimation also confirmed they would be offering the final season of the series whenever it does make its official debut. Because there's been so much time in between the third and fourth season (not to mention the first two seasons), this recap film will most likely hit just the right spot for many fans as we all get ready to see how it all comes to an end with the fourth and final season. There's going to be quite a lot to look out for when the anime finally makes its return.

Will you be checking out Attack on Titan -Chronicle- when it finally makes its debut in North America? Are you excited for Attack on Titan's final season too? Which moments are you hoping make their way to the new compilation film?

