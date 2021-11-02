Attack on Titan: Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse Shows Off Eren Yeager Cosplay

Riverdale‘s Cole Sprouse showed off some awesome Attack on Titan cosplay with his take on Eren Yeager! It’s a pretty huge year for Attack on Titan as not only did fans get to see the first half of the final season of the anime, but series creator Hajime Isayama brought the original manga series to an end as well. While fans are still anxious to see what’s next for the anime when it returns for the final half of its fourth and final season next year, there are lots of questions about what Eren will be up to.

There’s a lot of hype to see what Eren Yeager will be up to in the second half of the final season as the first half saw him break out with his own faction and prepare for war against two opposing sides while unleashing the full powers of the Titans, and now the hype to see Eren again is getting even more intense! Star of Riverdale and more, Cole Sprouse, has showed off his awesome take on Eren Yeager for the Halloween season and while fans have seen his love of anime in the past, this cosplay is truly next level! Check it out below as Sprouse shared with fans on Instagram:

Attack on Titan will be returning with the final half of its fourth and final season on January 9th next year, and will be kicking off with Episode 76 of the series. The episode it will be returning with is titled “Judgment” and that could refer to any number of exciting new things for the rest of the anime. The director behind the series teased that the anime would be working towards its climax with the next half of the season, so it definitely makes Eren’s return even more exciting than before.

There’s not a lot of mystery about what to expect from the anime thanks to the manga already revealing how the series comes to an end, but there is a lot of mystery as to how the team behind the anime will be adapting its final moments. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see from Eren and the rest of the returning characters in Attack on Titan’s final season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Attack on Titan in the comments!