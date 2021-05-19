Attack On Titan Cosplay Tearfully Revisits Sasha

✖

There was plenty of death and destruction that ran rampant throughout the first half of the final season of Attack On Titan's anime, but perhaps nothing hit harder than the death of Sasha Blouse, with one cosplayer revisiting the new look she had during her brief appearance in her final episodes. Though Sasha might now be gone as a result of the assault on the nation of Marley, her memory has clearly stuck with fans as she remains a fan-favorite character thanks in part to her love of food and willingness to battle Titans in unorthodox ways.

As fans of Attack On Titan know, Sasha was killed when Gabi, one of the Marleyian trainees hoping to inherit the power of one of the Nine Titans, landed aboard the airship and fired a single shot into the Scout Regiment. With Sasha being on the receiving end of the bullet, she, unfortunately, died which left a serious grudge by some of her loved ones. As we see later on in the season, the Marleyian cook Niccolo loved Sasha for her appreciation of her food and wasn't shy about trying to get revenge against Gabi for taking her life as the first half of season four came to a close.

Instagram Cosplayer Jess Blaze Cosplay shared this on-point Cosplay for Sasha's look in the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan, before she met her end and left a big hole within the ranks of the Scout Regiment as they attempted to battle against the forces of Marley:

The final season of Attack On Titan is set to land early next year, with MAPPA returning to tell the story of the Survey Corps one last time. Though the manga has already come to a close earlier this year, it's clear that the anime still has plenty of surprises left for fans as it speeds toward its conclusion. Sasha was just one of the many casualties that populated the world of the war between the Marleyians and the Eldians, and those following the anime exclusively definitely better prep for more as the series hasn't been shy about killing off characters when it needs to.

What do you think of this pitch-perfect take on the now-deceased Sasha? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.