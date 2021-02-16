Attack on Titan Celebrates Episode 69 Release with Jean and Connie Sketch

✖

Attack on Titan has celebrated the release of Episode 69 with a new sketch of Jean Kirstein and Connie Springer! The fourth and final season of the series is reaching a new phase as it's clear that the first steps are being laid for the next intense phase of the conflict. Because while the first few episodes of the season shifted the focus to characters on the other side of the ocean in Marley, the latest string of episodes have returned to Eren and the other members of the Survey Corps as they deal with their attack on Marley.

Not only are they dealing with complicated feelings in the present following Sasha's death, but flashbacks are being to show the preparation that went into this first major attack. One flashback saw Eren and the others laying down train tracks, and this is the scene that episode director Kaori Makita decided to honor with the newest sketch for the series. You can check it out below:

These flashbacks have shown not only how much the first conflict with Marley in the season have broken apart the dynamic Eren had with Jean and the others in the first three seasons, but also lay the groundwork for the future as the others begin to pull away from Eren more and more. Eren doesn't seem to mind that, however, as he only furthers the distance between them with his mysterious actions.

The fourth and final season of the series is only slated for a 16 episode run, and this means there are only six episodes left before it all comes to an end. With the official end of the manga not hitting until April, there are going to be lots of questions needing to be answered as the series reaches its final moments. But what do you think?

What did you think of Attack on Titan Episode 69? How are you liking the final season of the series so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!