Attack on Titan’s Creator’s Dreams Come True With Latest Crossover

Attack on Titan’s manga and anime might be over but the bleak franchise is still discovering new ways to remain in the public eye. In the past, creator Hajime Isayama hasn’t just been a manga enthusiast but has worn his love of saunas on his sleeve. The mangaka has taken this to some wild lengths in the past, even taking some of his biggest characters and showing them off in saunas themselves. With Isayama hoping to one day open a sauna of his own, the creator has allowed the Attack on Titan franchise to be a part of a collaboration that attempts to recreate “The Rumbling” within the hot environments.

Over this summer, Tokyo’s Monster Work & Sauna will collaborate with Attack on Titan beginning today, June 21st, to August 17th. The collab won’t just feature original merchandise like Colossal Titan sauna hats but will also feature different temperatures that are based on various titans. The rising heat will even come with a bellowing Titan cry, and the anime’s soundtrack will play throughout the saunas themselves. While the collaboration isn’t confirmed to arrive in North America, fingers crossed that sauna enthusiasts in the West will one day be able to experience the heat of the Rumbling for themselves in a safe environment.

Attack on Saunas

In the past, Hajime Isayama has stated that he would love nothing more to not just have his own sauna but to create the greatest sauna of all time. This fact has been proven thanks to the mangaka depicting several of his characters putting down the three-dimensional maneuver gear and lounging in saunas. Isayama has yet to open up his dream sauna but considering the fact that he hasn’t announced any new manga since Attack on Titan’s finale, a heated establishment might be the next thing on his mind.

Luckily, Isayama isn’t afraid to return to the anime universe that has become one of the biggest in the medium these days. While not confirming a sequel and/or spin-off for Attack on Titan, Hajime did return to point a camera at the past of Captain Levi thanks to the short story Attack on Titan: Bad Boy. Rather than focusing on Levi fighting Titans, the bleak tale followed the future Scout Regiment captain as he struggled to survive as a young child, setting him on the path to create the character that anime fans would come to love.

As of the writing of this article, Attack on Titan’s anime future remains a mystery. It seems far too soon to attempt to create a remake of the anime adaptation though there is a perfect side story that could work as its own series. Attack on Titan: Before The Fall was a short story created by writer Ryo Suzukaze and was set seventy years prior to the official series. This side story could work as a potential mini-series or feature-length film, so fingers crossed that we see this take on the Titans hit the screen in the future.