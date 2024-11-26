Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Continues Rumbling At The Box Office (And Is It Coming To The US?)

Attack on Titan’s first film might be a compilation film that fuses the final episodes of the anime adaptation but this fact isn’t stopping anime fans from turning out to see the Scout Regiment’s “Last Attack” on the silver screen. With no sequel and/or spin-off anime project in the works, as far as we know, this might be one of the last times that viewers can see new material from the Survey Corps. Despite the film already hitting its third weekend of release in Japan, the Studio MAPPA production still is having a great run at the box office and adding more fuel to the fire when it comes to speculation of a US release.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack has a staggering run time of one hundred and forty five minutes, slapping together the third and fourth parts of the television series’ final season. If there was any part of the Attack on Titan anime that deserved to be seen on the biggest screen possible, it’s most assuredly the final confrontation between the Scouts and Eren Jaeger. Of course, there are other elements that have seen fans in Japan hitting theaters for The Last Attack. On top of remastered animation, the movie contains a brand new post-credits scene that focuses on a very different take on Eren, Armin, and Mikasa.

Attack on Titan: A Rumbling At The Box Office

For its third weekend at the Japanese box office, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack came in second place amongst the other movies at the cinema. To date, the movie has brought in over $5 million USD, which is a fairly solid tally considering the film’s status as a compilation. While the movie was initially scheduled to only receive a three-week run in theaters, the screening period as been extended thanks to the wild success it has seen so far. Unfortunately, it has yet to be confirmed if the film will receive a theatrical release in North America, though the better it does at the box office, the higher the chances of The Last Attack hitting the West become.

The Era of Compilation Films

Anime compilations movies are becoming big business for the medium, a trend that was helped push forward thanks to the Demon Slayer franchise. Following the release of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, the movie that remains the biggest anime film of all time, the shonen franchise began slapping together episodes to create movies with footage from the television series. Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village and Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training not only would compile season finales but give anime fans the chance to check out future episodes before they arrived on the small screen.

Attack on Titan is far from the only franchise that has taken this route, as Solo Leveling, Bocchi The Rock, Kaiju No. 8, DandaDan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more are getting in on the compilation movie business. Some of these films have only been released in Japan but more are making their way to North America. Considering how successful the Scout Regiment story is, The Last Attack is sure to make its way to the West at some point, though it’s anyone’s guess if Attack on Titan will hit the silver screen in the United States in the same way as it did in Japan.

