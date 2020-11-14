Attack On Titan Reveals the Military's Last-Ditch Plan Against the Rumbling

✖

Attack On Titan has only gotten darker with each passing chapter of its manga, and with Eren Jaeger having switched from being a prominent member of the Survey Corps to leading a wall of Titans to kill anyone that doesn't have Eldian blood flowing through their veins, the Marley military is attempting to take him down with one final stand. As Eren's friends have teamed up with their former enemies such as Reiner, Annie, and other soldiers of Marley, it's clear that the finale of Hajime Isayama's epic masterpiece doesn't have a happy ending for any of the parties involved.

Warning! If you haven't read the latest chapter of Attack On Titan's manga, Chapter 134, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoilers for season four of the anime!

Eren Jaeger, having inherited the power of the Founding Titan, now has the ability to control every Titan in existence and is using this new found ability to control a wall of Titans known as the "Rumbling" to kill everyone that isn't considered to be an "Eldian". With the nation of Marley having tortured the denizens within the walls for decades, including the likes of Eren, Armin, and Mikasa, Jaeger is clearly attempting to exact his revenge in one of the most horrific ways possible.

(Photo: Kodansha)

The idea of whether or not Eren has been driven insane by the power of the Founding Titan is surely going to be left to interpretation, as you could also argue that Jaeger was simply driven mad due to the years of torment he has suffered living within the walls. As Marley attempts to make their final stand, they unleash a bevy of air ships to drop bombs on the Titans below, nut to no avail.

The destruction of Marley is tragic in that they realize the problem that is now facing them is one that they themselves created, as one Marleyian soldier reads:

"We left all the problems we created on the 'island of devils' and as a result, that devil was born to return the hate we gave it. If I were given another chance, I swear not to make the same mistakes."

Luckily for the survivors, even with the air ships being destroyed by Eren's brother Zeke in his Beast Titan form, the Survey Corps has arrived to present one last obstacle for the Jaegers to overcome.

What did you think of Marley's tragic final stand? Do you think there is any way that Attack On Titan gets a happy ending? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!