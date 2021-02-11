Attack on Titan Shocker Unmasks a Last-Minute Turncoat

✖

Attack on Titan is in its final moments these days, and all eyes are on the manga to see how the finale goes down. The series is set to end this April, and its third-to-last chapter just ended with a big surprise this month. After all, a turncoat has been identified, and fans admit they didn't expect this soldier to switch sides so easily.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for chapter 137 of Attack on Titan!

(Photo: MAPPA)

The new chapter went live this week in Japan, and Attack on Titan did not hold back with the action. This epic update began with a focus on Armin and Zeke as the pair leveled with one another for the first time. It was there Armin drew out his vision of peace for mankind, and the dream was enough to make Zeke turn away from Eren's genocide plan.

Yes, that is right. In his final moment, Zeke revealed himself to be a turncoat once more. After the man betrayed Marley, he pushed back against his allegiance to Eren. Armin's grand goal for peace persuaded the older Titan shifter to go a new path, and he decided such peace was only achievable through his death.

By the end of Attack on Titan chapter 137, fans were left stunned as Zeke was killed by Levi. His passing came after Zeke awoke all of the Power Titan who Eren summoned as the Founding Titan. This turned the tides of battle in favor of Armin's group, and Zeke drove a final nail into the victory. The chapter closed with Eren caught in an explosion, so fans anticipated the manga's penultimate chapter to focus on Eren in his defeat. And should he die from his wounds, well - his older brother will be waiting for him in the afterlife.

