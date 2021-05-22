Attack On Titan Epilogue Sets Up Mystery Over Mikasa's Future Family

✖

The final chapter of Attack On Titan released earlier this year for manga fans that have been following the dark series created by Hajime Isayama, but the famous mangaka shocked fans when it was revealed that new pages would be created for the final chapter of the popular anime franchise. With the new pages diving into the future of the Eldians, the nation of Marley, and countless characters, Mikasa is definitely given more time in this fresh material and the mystery behind her future family has many fans wondering what she did throughout her life following the series' finale battle.

Warning. If you're following Attack On Titan's anime, this article will dive into spoilers for the finale that took place in the pages of its manga.

The final chapter featured Armin and Mikasa struggling with the death of their friend Eren Jaeger, who had become a homicidal maniac that murdered eighty percent of the population in order to bring about world peace in his own twisted way. With Eren falling after utilizing the power of the Founding Titan, the powers of the Titans, in general, was stricken from the world and a brief truce was forged between the denizens of Paradis Island and the world at large.

(Photo: Wit Studio)

The original ending of the final manga chapter of Attack On Titan focused on Mikasa saying goodbye to Eren for the last time, with a seagull pulling on her scarf that she had gotten from Jaeger in their childhood. In the new pages drawn by Hajime Isayama, we see Mikasa visiting Eren's grave once again, but this time much older than before, with both a baby and what appears to be a husband. While the identity of Mikasa's partner is never revealed, the mysterious figure somewhat looks like an older version of Jean, leading to far more questions.

In the final chapter, we see Eren and Armin have one last conversation wherein Jaeger selfishly admits that he wanted Mikasa to only settle down with him. While this chapter does act as an ending for Mikasa and the Scout Regiment, showing us the fate of Paradis Island seemingly far after their times on Earth, Isayama might just have the makings for a sequel with the final pages.

What do you think of the new pages of this final chapter of Attack On Titan?