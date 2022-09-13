Attack on Titan Cosplay Brings Back Mikasa's Classic Look

Attack on Titan is currently gearing up to return with the third (and presumably final part) of the fourth and final season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting just how far Mikasa Ackerman has come over the years by bringing back her classic Survey Corps look! It's been a very tough road for humanity as after years of fighting, the final threat to the world is now more powerful and apocalyptic than ever. The survivors have already been through years of trauma and endless fighting, and now it seems like the end of the world is near.

Mikasa has been through a particularly intense path through the series thus far as not only had she become one of the main fighters in the Survey Corps, but after all these years it's starting to take a toll on her as Eren Yeager ends up becoming the very last monster that she will have to take down. It's hard to imagine the earlier seasons as the "good old days" for each of the Survey Corps, but seeing one awesome Mikasa cosplay from artist @maripicosplay on Instagram highlighting her season one look is a real nostalgic blast from the good past! Check it out below:

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 is currently slated to released next year as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this writing. There have been no new promotional materials such as posters, promos, or trailers released for the new episodes since the original announcement earlier this year so there are still many questions about what we can expect from this next (and maybe last) phase of the massively popular anime adaptation. But thankfully it likely won't be too much longer.

The final episodes of the second part had kicked off The Rumbling at last as Eren Yeager is now using the Founding Titan's power to annihilate the world outside of the island of Paradis. It's obviously not what the Survey Corps wants to happen, and now they have formed a final alliance with the other remaining members of humanity as they get ready for one final gambit to save the world somehow and in some way.

How do you feel about Mikasa's classic look compared to her look for the final season? What do you hope to see from Mikasa in the anime's final episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!