Attack on Titan Honors Part 2 Finale With Special Art

Attack on Titan has brought its latest part to an end, and the anime is honoring this newest finale with a special new sketch! The fourth and final season of the anime came back for Part 2 with the new wave of anime releases in the Winter 2022 anime schedule, but as fans continued to watch each episode it became increasingly clear that there was no way the anime would be able to take on every bit of Hajime Isayama’s ending for the original manga series. Then it was confirmed to be the case as Part 2 isn’t the end of the anime at all.

Following the end of the final episode of Part 2 of Attack on Titan’s Final Season, it was announced that the anime currently has plans for a third part currently in the works for a release next year. Now that the anime has come to an end, but not its total end, the series is celebrating Episode 87 of the anime with a special new sketch from animator Takashi Kojima that features not only Eren Yeager, but all of the characters currently stuck in the mix as the anime heads into its grand finale. You can check out the special sketch below:

https://twitter.com/anime_shingeki/status/1510641272045846538?s=20&t=O1-kmtvklFOfQybqtiQI7Q

Part 3 of Attack on Titan: Final Season is currently being touted as the “Conclusion” for the anime as a whole and will likely bring the anime to an end. There are very few details as to what to expect from the new slate of episodes beyond the confirmation that it’s being scheduled for a release some time in 2023, and given the nature of the second part it could end up not being the finale either. But thankfully fans have quite the explosive episode to go out on as Part 2 ends with a major bang.

The second part of the final season set up the final conflict against Eren Yeager’s Founding Titan as a surprising new alliance has been formed to somehow put a stop to the Rumbling before Eren can destroy the rest of the world. There is still quite a lot of ground to cover from Isayama’s original manga release, and given its extended ending, the next slate of the season could give the anime time to cover it all.

But what do you think? How did you feel about the way Part 2 of the final season came to an end? How did you like Part 2 of Attack on Titan’s fourth season overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!