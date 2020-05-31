Attack on Titan Fans are Loving Eren's Ripped New Look
Attack on Titan finally gave us a full look at the fourth and final season, and fans are loving Eren's beefed up look! Announced following the end of the third season last year, the fourth and final season of the series will be produced by Studio MAPPA and features a new staff behind the anime. But much of the big character changes and makeovers came straight from the Hajime Isayama's original manga that sets the final arc of the series a few years after the events of the civil war within Eldia for control of the Founding Titan.
Eren Yeager is a much different main character than he was in the first three seasons of the series, and the final arc will see him take an unexpectedly darker path. This is definitely kicked into high gear with his new look, and sees the former protagonist embrace his Titan powers as his life span reaches its end.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Eren's ripped new look, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! What do you think of Eren's makeover? Which makeover surprised you the most? What are you most excited to see when the anime returns for its final run? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Extra Thick
Am i the only one seeing how DUMB THICK Eren and his Titan got pic.twitter.com/CdZzxGHx7Y— MARSHMALLOW! (@_elish_a_) May 30, 2020
Ten Pack Fit For a Titan
Eren is so powerful he has a TEN PACK ashdhjk pic.twitter.com/Bgov1HLQgl— “Mei” cw: BSD (@leviaijin) May 30, 2020
So Long, Levi
GROWN UP EREN UGHHHH pic.twitter.com/81byDB8zxh— Mayuka 💜 (@ChoukoChiyoko) May 31, 2020
Most Incredible Main Character Ever?
"That peace has be taken away because someone use the power of the founding titan inside the island of Paradis! And his name is...
EREN JAEGER!!!!"
(aka the most incredible main character ever) pic.twitter.com/C7tH8S9G9I— SusumeDel🖤 (@mikasasageyo) May 30, 2020
"Always Be My True Hero"
In here we love and appreciate every single Eren. A true successful protagonist. My war hero. The true Messiah. Go call him the true villain if you want. He'll always be my true hero. pic.twitter.com/UzT84Pwrpb— Fady🏠#StayAtHome #QuédateEnCasa (@FadyChan4869xX) May 31, 2020
The Sad Glow Up
Eren's glow up? Nah it's depression :'/ pic.twitter.com/zHTlptXzr5— isa (@uchiwadaisuki) May 31, 2020
Winner of the Main Character Tournament?
Congratulations to the winner of the MC tournament, Eren Yeager! pic.twitter.com/9pG1QNRPIG— I love Tanjiro (@HashiraTanjiro) May 30, 2020
Let's Hope the Anime Kills it!
I get chills every time Willy speaks his name and Eren appears🔥. Hopefully the speech scene will be as epic as it was in the manga. #ErenJaeger pic.twitter.com/yhl5hrrtdK— Paradise's devil (@soraackerman8) May 30, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.