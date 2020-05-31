Attack on Titan Fans are Loving Eren's Ripped New Look

Attack on Titan finally gave us a full look at the fourth and final season, and fans are loving Eren's beefed up look! Announced following the end of the third season last year, the fourth and final season of the series will be produced by Studio MAPPA and features a new staff behind the anime. But much of the big character changes and makeovers came straight from the Hajime Isayama's original manga that sets the final arc of the series a few years after the events of the civil war within Eldia for control of the Founding Titan.

Eren Yeager is a much different main character than he was in the first three seasons of the series, and the final arc will see him take an unexpectedly darker path. This is definitely kicked into high gear with his new look, and sees the former protagonist embrace his Titan powers as his life span reaches its end.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Eren's ripped new look, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! What do you think of Eren's makeover? Which makeover surprised you the most? What are you most excited to see when the anime returns for its final run? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!