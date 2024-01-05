Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Assembles Azula's Gang

Azula, Ty Lee, and Mai were some of the most popular villains of Avatar: The Last Airbender and a trio of cosplayers have brought them to the real world.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to make a return on Netflix this February with a live-action television series that will re-tell the story of Aang and his cohorts. Aiming to stop the Fire Nation from their world domination plan, the first season is clearly taking a lot of influence from the original series, though there are clearly set to be some changes. One big change is the inclusion of Azula as a trio of cosplayers has shared their own take on the Fire Nation princess and her "friends".

Elizabeth Yu will be taking on the role of Azula in Netflix's live-action adaptation. As Avatar: The Last Airbender fans know, Azula made her debut in the second season of the animated series, presenting herself as a far more malicious member of the Fire Nation than her brother, Prince Zuko. When the original series came to an end, Azula found herself captured as the Fire Lord Ozai was brought down by Aang and the heroes had to figure out what to do with the Fire Nation princess. Azula's story actually continued in the one-shot comic book dubbed "Azula in The Spirit Temple", which attempted to see if redemption was possible for Zuko's sister.

Azula And Friends

Ultimately, the final fate of Azula was never revealed, even in the sequel series of The Legend of Korra. While we were able to see an elderly Prince Zuko during the story following the Avatar that came after Aang, Azula's fate remains a mystery. Perhaps, with the arrival of the upcoming animated films from Avatar Studios, Azula's future will make its way to the silver screen.

Alongside Azula, the Fire Nation Princess was joined by Ty Lee and Mai to aid her in bringing her brother back to their homeland. Both Mai and Ty Lee didn't have the ability to bend fire, or any other element, but their unique abilities made them more than a handful for the Aang and his friends. Mai would go on to have a relationship with Zuko while Ty Lee's abilities would be handed down to cause Korra problems in her sequel series.

Was Azula your favorite villain in the history of Avatar: The Last Airbender?