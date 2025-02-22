Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Hypes Season 2 With New Blooper Reel

Play video

Avatar: The Last Airbender is now in the works on Season 2 of the live-action series with Netflix, and Netflix is teasing what’s to come with a special look back on the blooper reel for the first season of the series. Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender made its debut with the streaming service last year, and was one of the more successful live-action adaptation releases in recent memory. The show was such a hit upon its debut that it wasn’t long before Netflix announced that they were also working on two more seasons to bring a complete adaptation of Nickelodeon’s original.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender might be in the works on its future episodes, but now there’s a fun way to look back and see everything from the first season in a whole new kind of light. Netflix has shared a special new blooper reel to help coincide with the 20th anniversary of the original animated series (which is also releasing a brand new animated sequel series), and first year since the live-action series’ debut, and it’s a fun look at the cast that will likely be much different when we get to see them again in future seasons. Check out this new blooper reel in the video above.

Netflix

What to Know for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 is now in the works for Netflix, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date or window as of the time of this publication. What has been revealed is the new cast members helping to bring the Earth Kingdom to life with Mia Cech as Toph Beifong (who is teased to be much different than seen in the original animated series) confirmed as the next major addition to the main core group of returning stars from the first season such as Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more.

New additions to the cast for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 include Chin Han as Long Feng, Justin Chien as King Kuei, Amanda Zhou as Joo Dee, Crystal Yu as Lady Beifong, Kelemete Mispeka as The Boulder, Hoa Xuande as Professor Zei, Lourdes Faberes as General Sung, and Rekha Sharma as Amita. Season 2 started filming last year, and Season 3 has been announced for a release in the near future as well. So hopefully fans will see even more updates in the coming year.

Netflix

What’s Next for Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Avatar: The Last Airbender has kicked off the special 20th anniversary celebration of Nickelodeon’s animated series. Not only is it going to be celebrated with the future release of the live-action series with Netflix, but it’s going to be branching out with a brand new animated series set after the events of The Legend of Korra. Introducing a brand new Avatar who focuses on Earthbending years after Korra’s time, Avatar: Seven Havens will be a 26 episode series spread across two seasons.

The release date or window for Avatar: Seven Havens has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, but is only one of the many ways Avatar Studios is planning to celebrate this massive milestone. The biggest of which is a brand new animated movie featuring an adult Aang releasing next year starring the likes of Dave Bautista, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, Román Zaragoza, and Eric Nam.